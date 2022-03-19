Shawn Mendes Reflects On Life After Camila Cabello Split

Getty

"I'm on my own now."

Shawn Mendes is getting real about navigating life following his split from Camila Cabello.

On Friday, which marked exactly five months since he and Cabello announced their breakup, the 23-year-old singer shared a video on social media in which he spoke about lyrics, presumably from an upcoming song, that touch on living in a new "reality" post-split.

"A lot of the thing that also, like, is resonating in the lyric for me is like, oh f---. You don't realize, like, when you're like breaking up with someone ... you don't realize all the s--- that comes after it," Mendes explained in the clip, "Which is like, who do I call when I'm, like, in a panic attack, who do I call when I'm, like, f---ing on the edge, you know?"

"And I think that's the reality that kind of hit me," he added. "It's like, oh, I'm on my own now. Now, I feel, like, I'm finally, I'm actually on my own and I hate that ... that's my reality, you know."

Mendes and Cabello, 25, shared a joint statement on Instagram back in November in which they revealed they had called it quits after two years together.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," the statement read. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

"We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn," they concluded.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Cabello opened up about the former couple's split in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1's "New Music Daily" earlier this month. As for what was behind her breakup from Mendes, the "Havana" singer cited a change in priorities as they navigate their careers in their 20s.

Cabello refrained from going into specifics about their relationship, but rather spoke on the evolution of what they wanted to take precedence in their lives as young adults.

"My priorities have fluctuated and my focus has changed throughout my life," she began. "Those years that we were dating, I don't even feel like, even while I was writing this album, and even still now, I guess, my focus is really on, how can I be a well-rounded person? And apart from my career, my focus wasn't even on my career. This album literally was a tool of me becoming a more well-rounded person and acquiring intimacy with my collaborators. That was my number one intention, was not even, how do I make the best album and the best music?"

She added, "My number one intention was, how can I just make music with people that I want to f---ing have dinner with afterwards? How can me talking about these things help me build trust with people? How can I talk about the icky things that I haven't talked about with anybody and then get it to a place where these people, because they're like, 'Oh yeah, I totally relate,' can validate my own experience?"

"And same thing with those years that we were together," Cabello said, elaborating on her relationship with Mendes. "My focus was just, how can I live a happy life and be in a healthy, happy relationship? I was doing therapy a lot. My focus really has shifted. And even now while I'm in promo mode, honestly, if I'm not having fun, what's the f--king point? I think as I get older, yeah, the priorities shift. And I feel like that was that way for both of us. Because we both started so young too, we're really learning how to be healthy adults. And that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career. And that's okay."

The three-time Grammy nominee appeared to reference her breakup from Mendes in her latest single, "Bam Bam," which features Ed Sheeran and was released on March 4.

"You said you hated the ocean/But you're surfin' now/I said I'd love you for life/But I just sold our house," Cabello sings in the track's opening line.

The former Fifth Harmony member sold her Los Angeles home in December, while Mendes posted shots of himself surfing on social media only three days after the former couple announced their breakup. He revealed in the past that he had a fear of the ocean, per HollywoodLife.