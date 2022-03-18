Mariah Carey Sent Shawn Mendes Text Meant for Someone Else -- And the Mixup is Hilarious

Getty

"Wrong Shawn. Sorry."

Mariah Carey is having trouble keeping track of all the different "Shawns" in her contact list!

The "Emotions" singer took to Twitter on Friday to share an embarrassing encounter with Shawn Mendes after she accidentally text messaged the 23-year-old singer an inside joke meant for her cousin who happened to have the same first name and last initial.

"My cousin Shawn M and I have this silly joke where we tell each other Happy Thanksgiving on St. Patrick's Day," Carey wrote alongside a screenshot of the exchange. "@ShawnMendes found out about it today.. sorry Shawn!!"

In the message the "We Belong Together" singer intended to text her cousin Shawn, "Happy Thanksgiving" with a leaf emoji, after she had realized her mistake she added in a second text, "Wrong Shawn. Sorry. Also, I do realize it is NOT Thanksgiving. Haha."

My cousin Shawn M and I have this silly joke where we tell each other Happy Thanksgiving on St. Patrick’s Day ☘️ @ShawnMendes found out about it today.. sorry Shawn!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/BKya5NVtTN — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 18, 2022 @MariahCarey

Mendes was understanding of the singer's faux pas and responded, "hahahaha that's okay I figured it was an inside joke" with two red hearts.

This isn't the first time the two singers have had a hilarious interaction on the internet.

In January of last year Mendes took to Instagram to share a shirtless selfie of himself basking in the sunshine. He captioned the photo, "Grateful 💙 The sun, coffee, my health, my family, old Mariah Carey songs, music, humans!!!"

Carey then proceeded to poke fun at the "In My Blood" singer and posted her own selfie mimicking Mendes' pose and caption.

She wrote, "Grateful 💖 The sun, tea, my health, my family, old Shawn Mendes songs, music, humans!!!"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Shawn later quote-tweeted the hilarious exchange along with a laughing emoji and two hearts.

Earlier this year, Mendes split from his long-time girlfriend Camila Cabello, which Cabello later revealed on Apple Music 1's podcast was due to their respective desires to focus on their music careers and evolve as young adults.