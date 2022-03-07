Camila Cabello Opens Up About Her Breakup With Shawn Mendes In First Interview Talking About Split

Getty

"My mom being like, 'You're devastated now, and you're going to be devastated the next time that this happens to you'"

Camila Cabello is opening up about her split with Shawn Mendes.

Since the "Senorita" singers' joint statement announcing their breakup back in November 2021, the "Havana" artist is finally talking about what happened -- citing a change in priorities as they navigate their careers in their 20s.

During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1's "New Music Daily", Cabello refrained from going into specifics about their relationship, but rather spoke on the evolution of what they wanted to take precedence in their lives as young adults.

"My priorities have fluctuated and my focus has changed throughout my life," she began. "Those years that we were dating, I don't even feel like, even while I was writing this album, and even still now, I guess, my focus is really on, how can I be a well-rounded person? And apart from my career, my focus wasn't even on my career. This album literally was a tool of me becoming a more well-rounded person and acquiring intimacy with my collaborators. That was my number one intention, was not even, how do I make the best album and the best music?"

"My number one intention was, how can I just make music with people that I want to f--king have dinner with afterwards? How can me talking about these things help me build trust with people? How can I talk about the icky things that I haven't talked about with anybody and then get it to a place where these people, because they're like, 'Oh yeah, I totally relate,' can validate my own experience?"

"And same thing with those years that we were together," she elaborated on her relationship with Mendes. "My focus was just, how can I live a happy life and be in a healthy, happy relationship? I was doing therapy a lot. My focus really has shifted. And even now while I'm in promo mode, honestly, if I'm not having fun, what's the f--king point? I think as I get older, yeah, the priorities shift. And I feel like that was that way for both of us. Because we both started so young too, we're really learning how to be healthy adults. And that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career. And that's okay."

The 25-year-old concluded by sharing a piece of advice she received from her mother following her heartbreak.