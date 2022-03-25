Tom Hanks Officiates Pittsburgh Wedding, as He Continues to Crash Local Nuptials

Getty

"We knew that he was an ordained minister, and they were filming right in the neighborhood, so I thought, 'Hey, what does it hurt to ask?'"

Tom Hanks is continuing to make surprise cameos around Pittsburgh as he films his movie "A Man Called Otto."

The "Forrest Gump" actor took the time to officiate a Pittsburgh couple's wedding over the weekend after a series of pop ups around the area. In an interview with CBS Pittsburgh, Krisna Poznik and her now husband Tyson detailed how the couple were able to get the Oscar Award winner to be a part of their big day.

"We knew that he was an ordained minister, and they were filming right in the neighborhood, so I thought, 'Hey, what does it hurt to ask?' I wrote a letter, explained who we are and we're close by, and it's always been our dream to get married at our house," Krisna said. "We asked and he said yes!"

Tyson added, "It just goes to show, that if you write a letter to someone who you don't expect to write back, or talk to a stranger, he did this for us and he doesn’t know us, he did us a great service and enriched our lives."

The actor's appearance had caused so much excitement that Krisna and Tyson's son had started to tell everyone at school about his weekend.

"His teacher came out and said, 'I know he's a truthful kid, but did this really happen?'" the bride remarked.

Hanks also gave another local couple a wedding surprise that they'll never forget.

On Saturday March 19, Luke and Grace Gwaltney got married at Carnegie Music Hall in Oakland, Pittsburgh but prior to their "I do's" Grace and her bridal party had decided to take photos before the ceremony at the Fairmont Pittsburgh when the two-time Oscar award winning actor appeared and asked to take a photo with the bride.

"So we were all walking from the hotel to the limo, and out of nowhere, he pops up and just says, 'My name is Tom Hanks! Can I take a photo with the bride?'" recalled wedding photographer Rachel Rowland in an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "We all started screaming and were pretty much in shock."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The bride and her party then quickly exited the limo to pose for a picture with Hanks.

"He was just as wonderful and charming as you'd assume," Rowland remarked. "His wife, Rita [Wilson], was there and got in some photos, too."