Did Jesse Plemons Just Let Slip He MARRIED Kirsten Dunst?

Getty

"You know that's my wife?"

They are one of Hollywood's most famous madly-in-love-but-not-yet-married couples... or are they?

Jesse Plemons appeared to let slip at the Oscars on Sunday night that they are, in fact, husband and wife.

When Amy Schumer obliviously and hilariously arrived back from getting out of her Spider-Man costume ("Did I miss anything? There's like a different vibe in here"), she began a bit explaining the job of the famous Academy Awards seat fillers... those who fill seats when the stars need to use the bathroom.

"Actually, let me just show you what the seat-fillers do," she explained. "Here's a seat-filler... can we get you up honey? Do you need to go to the bathroom?" pulling Kirstin Dunst by the wrist out of her seat, and plonking herself down next to Jesse Plemons.

"Jesse -- I loved you in Power of the Dog," she gushed, completely ignoring Dunst standing behind her.

With all the excitement of "The Slap", Jesse's reply appeared to slip by unnoticed.

"You know that's my wife?" he told Schumer.

"You're married to that seat-filler?" Schumer asked, as he nodded. "Oh that's weird,"

But what's really weird is -- Plemons and Dunst have never publicly announced they ever wed.

They met on the set of Fargo in 2015, started dating in 2016, got engaged in 2017, and welcomed two sons in 2018 and 2021... but never tied the knot. Or at least, if they did, they never told anyone about it.

Of course, "wife" may be just a term of endearment... but Jesse did appear to double down he had married her when Schumer asked.