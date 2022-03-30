The Wanted's Tom Parker Dead at 33 After Brain Tumor Battle

Getty

His wife shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram.

The Wanted's Tom Parker has died at the age of 33.

His wife, Kelsey Parker, shared the news Wednesday on Instagram, saying, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side."

"Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence," she continued. "We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom's light continues to shine for his beautiful children."

Her statement concluded, "Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I'm forever proud of you."

In addition to his wife, Parker also leaves behind daughter Aurelia and son, Bodhi.

In their own post, Parker's bandmates issued a statement as well.

"Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates," they wrote. "Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can't express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts."

The singer announced he was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer back in October 2020. "We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way," he and Kelsey said in a joint statement at the time.

"We don't want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It's gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this."

He and Kelsey welcomed son Bodhi shortly after the diagnosis and Parker was even able to reunite with his bandmates for an arena tour. Their most recent show was on March 17, 2022.