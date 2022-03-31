Leslie Mann Confronted David Duchovny for Dramatically Ghosting Her 27 Years Ago

Getty

Everyone falls prey to ghosting -- and Leslie Mann is no exception.

The actress made an appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on Wednesday where she remembered a time when she was once ghosted by David Duchovny after she thought the two had hit it off.

"He's so cute. I met him 25 years ago when we were working in Vancouver," Mann told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. "I was working on my first job, a TV show called 'Birdland'. He was doing the 'X-Files' I thought, 'He's really into me. Maybe we'll date or something.'"

She continued, "He invited me to his set and I invited him to a Halloween party I was having in my hotel room. And then after the party, we decided to go to a bar to have a drink. We get into the cab — David, my best friend, and me — and he stops the cab, gets out of the cab, runs away, and doesn't speak to me again for 27 years."

27 years later, Leslie revealed that she was able to confront Duchovny while working on their newest project "The Bubble."

"For 27 years, my best friend and I would talk about everything. What went wrong? What happened?" she recalled. "So anyway, then, we had this reunion on 'The Bubble' and I'm like, 'S---, it's going to be weird.'"

Mann described the confrontation, "I work up the courage to go ask him what happened, 'Why'd you get out of the cab?' And he was like, 'Oh. Yeah, yeah, yeah. I kind of remember that. I don't know. I probably just left my weed in my room or something.' It's terrible! ... It wasn't personal. He needed the weed!"

Perhaps it was all for the best as Leslie is now married to Judd Apatow and the duo share two children Maude, 24 and Iris, 19.

Apatow is the director of "The Bubble" and oversaw Leslie's work with Duchovny, including their numerous lovemaking scenes, some of which were later cut.

Regarding those steamy scenes with the "Californication" heartthrob, Leslie said, "You know how people say doing the love scene stuff is awful and technical and it’s no fun? I don’t know if that's --."

"Are they misrepresenting it?" Ryan interjected, attempting to help her clarify. "Is that what you're saying?"

"Maybe?" Leslie said. "Perhaps?"

"It's only fun when you're doing it," she went on to joke, "and when you're thinking about it afterwards and when you're watching it…"

Mann then broke out laughing, admitting: "This is terrible."

Meanwhile, she told Kelly and Ryan how "crazy" it is she and Apatow are about to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.