Jessie J Claps Back After Being Told 'You Look Pregnant' Following Miscarriage

The "Domino" singer went off on Instagram after revealing it was even worse than that -- the troll in question "knew of what I went through last year."

Jessie J has been through enough in recent months and doesn't need people trying to pile on.

The singer had already opened up about suffering a miscarriage in November, and now she's dealing with bodyshamers -- including one with the audacity to ask if she was pregnant.

"I have gained 18 pounds in the past 6 months and I feel great," she wrote as part of a lengthy post on her Instagram page. "It might stay or it might not or I might gain more. Who cares?! I don't care as long as I feel good and I'm healthy."

She then went on to explain the specific reason she had taken to social media with such a direct message to all those people who just feel the need to comment on other people's bodies.

"Stop commenting on people's weight," she started off her message. "Anyone. Just stop. Or telling someone they look pregnant for sure, or you look skinny, just anything. Just stop."

While it's a good message and unfortunately one that needs to be reiterated pretty much daily on social media -- and as Jessie noted "in real life," too -- there was a specific triggering incident for her post.

"Someone literally just asked me if I was pregnant. 'You look pregnant,'" she wrote. And then the most shocking and cruel detail, "They also knew of what I went through last year."

But it didn't even stop there. The individual then decided to share "their thoughts" about the miscarriage, as well as how they think she should have handled it. "So strange and damn bold," she wrote. "I would never."

The "Domino" singer had opened up about her decision to have a child on her own, with it tragically ending in miscarriage, in an Instagram post that's since been deleted on November 24, 2021, per People.

She concluded her post by emphasizing that it's "not cool to just say or comment on anyone's body unless they/I tell you or ask your opinion."