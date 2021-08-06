Nicki Minaj Says Jessie J's Got It All Wrong How She Came to Be on 'Bang Bang' Track

Getty

Jessie says that when Nicki heard it, she said, "I've got to jump on this," adding that they "didn't go to her and ask; she wanted to do it."

Nicki Minaj is setting the record straight about how she came to be part of the collaborative hit "Bang Bang" with Ariana Grande and Jessie J.

Her response came pretty quickly after an interview with Jessie was published in Glamour on Thursday where the English singer waxed nostalgic about some of her biggest hits. In it, she talked about how the ladies came to be involved in the smash hit.

She noted that Max Martin had already written the track when they were introduced to it. "Ariana had been played it, I'd been played it, and we both loved it," she said. "We just said, 'Why don't we both do it?'"

Later, she added, "Then Nicki was played it in the studio and was like, 'I've got to jump on this.'"

She further claimed, "We didn't go to her and ask; she wanted to do it." It appears to be these latter two claims that Nicki quickly took issue with.

Sharing an excerpt from the interview, including the above-mentioned story, Nicki tweeted, "Babe @JessieJ I didn’t hear the song & ask 2get on it. The label asked me2get on it & paid me."

Babe @JessieJ I didn’t hear the song & ask 2get on it. The label asked me2get on it & paid me. How would I have heard the song? 😩 chiiille what am I the damn song monitor? Snoopin around for songs chile?😂This was said by another artist recently as well. Yallgotta stop🎈 LoveU😘 pic.twitter.com/LShiO3wEm6 — BEAM ME UP SCOTTY MIXTAPE OUT NOW‼️🎀🦄♥️ (@NICKIMINAJ) August 6, 2021 @NICKIMINAJ

Her further claim was a little more perplexing, as Nicki wrote, "How would I have heard the song? chiiille what am I the damn song monitor? Snoopin around for songs chile?"

Jessie had answered that question already, claiming that all three women were intentionally played the song. That would suggest that Nicki was approached about recording the song and played it.

Jessie never said that Nicki discovered the existence of the song on her own and then said she had to be on it. She said that someone played it for Nicki and then she was excited to be on it. She also never suggested Nicki didn't get paid.

Perhaps it was the claim that Nicki said, "I've got to jump on this," that set her off. We'd all like to think that Nicki would be pumped and enthusiastic about every song she added a verse to, but maybe that's not the case.

Most likely it was the fact that Jessie almost contradicted herself by suggesting that Nicki wasn't asked to be on the track while also claiming that someone played it for her in the studio. Why would they play it if not to see if she was interested in being on it?

We supposed it's possible they just played it to share it with her, and she obliged them, but it's more likely Nicki's claim that the studio asked her to be on the track. But then, they probably also played it for her so she could hear it while they were asking.

Honestly, it sounds like neither woman was really trying to throw shade, nor were their stories all that different as to how Nick came to be involved. And regardless, Jessie's concluding thoughts on the whole thing were pretty euphoric. She has not responded to Nicki's tweet.