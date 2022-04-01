Selena Gomez Reveals Her Relationship Status on TikTok

Instagram

She certainly has a sense of humor about it

Selena Gomez is giving some insight into her private life.

The "Only Murders in the Building" star shared a funny TikTok on Thursday where she lip synced the words to King Nas' viral audio.

In the hilarious clip she mouths the words to a woman rejecting a man's many attempts at complimenting her.

She captioned the post: "Maybe this is why I’m single. Don’t believe a damn word. 😭🤣"

Watch the clip below:

The pop star, actress, and producer most famously dated Justin Bieber.

The second season of her hit Hulu show "Only Murders in the Building" will begin airing June 28 and promises a lot of big name guest stars.