Amy Schumer Says Her Alec Baldwin Shooting Joke was Banned From Oscars

Getty

If you thought The Slap was offensive...

Amy Schumer has revealed some of the jokes she claims were banned from the Oscars — and one of them certainly has people's attention more than a week later.

While performing stand-up at Las Vegas's Mirage Theatre on Saturday, the Academy Awards host said she had intended dropping an Alec Baldwin "Rust" shooting gag, but the producers stopped her.

"I don't even know what to say about the Oscars," she told the crowd, according to Vanity Fair. "Like, I really don’t know what to say. I have no jokes about it. All I can say is that I don't know if you saw this, but Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. Did you read that in your newsfeed?"

Describing the incident, Schumer said "I was kind of feeling myself… and then all of a sudden, Ali was making his way up," — referencing Smith's first Best Actor nominated role from 2001.

"And it was just a f--king bummer," she continued. "All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity. It was really upsetting, but I think the best way to comfort ourselves would be for me to say the Oscar jokes that I wasn't allowed to say on TV."

She then rattled off a list of supposedly-vetoed gags — including ones about Joe Rogan and the sexual misconduct allegations against James Franco — as well as one very off-color one about the fatal shooting of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins... whose picture would grace the In Memoriam section the night of the awards.

"'Don't Look Up' is the name of a movie? More like don't look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin's shotgun," she told the Vegas crowd.

"I wasn't allowed to say any of that [at the Oscars], but you can just come up and [slap] someone."

TooFab has reached out to Amy's reps to ask if she genuinely intended making a Baldwin joke, or if this was just part of her stand-up.

On the infamous night, Schumer diffused the tension like a master: as the first host to address the cameras just minutes after Smith's stage invasion, she pretended to be unaware of what had happened, claiming she'd been getting out of her Spider-Man suit the whole time.

"Did I miss anything? There's like a different vibe in here," she faux-cluelessly exclaimed — bringing very much-needed laughter from the still-stunned crowd.

Shortly after the ceremony, Schumer took to Instagram to praise slapee Chris Rock's handling of the incident, and to condemn Smith's actions as "disturbing" and "sickening".

"Still triggered and traumatized," she wrote, in a post she has since deleted. "I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing."