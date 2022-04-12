Kim Kardashian Caught Up In Divorce, New Sex Tape Drama In 'The Kardashians' Premiere

Getty

"I have all the time, all the money and all the resources to burn them all to the f---ing ground."

The Kardashians are back on their new Hulu show of the same name and it doesn't take long for some serious drama to roll in for Kim Kardashian in the series premiere.

Filmed in Fall 2021, this Thursday's premiere kicks off with Kim preparing for her hosting gig at "Saturday Night Live" while navigating her divorce from Kanye West and studying for the bar exam. Not long into the first episode, which TooFab has screened, however, Kim is shocked when her son Saint shows her his tablet and something pops up about "unreleased footage" from her sex tape.

"The last thing I want as a mom ... this is some real embarrassing s--- and I have to deal with it," she says. The headline was referring to claims made in 2021 from Ray J's former manager Wack 100, who said the footage was "more graphic" than what had already been released.

Later in the hour, she calls her lawyer, Marty Singer and reacted to the claims in real time.

"Marty, I am 99.9% sure that no other tape exists," she exclaims. "For 20 years this has been held over my head, this mistake. Is it a mistake? It was my boyfriend, of years. We go on a trip, we film a video. It's embarrassing for it to be out there. But it's not the most scandalous thing and I'm not going to be made to feel that way. I'm just human."

Khloe jokes that the sex tape being back in the news was a "good omen" for the show, since they also had to deal with its initial release in the first season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." She adds, "I feel like we're back to Day 1!"

As Kim continues to reiterate she was almost 100% positive no additional footage existed, she then adds "What if I was f---ing sleeping and he stuck a dildo up my ass? I don't know! I'll sue for nominal damages. The message is more important than the dollars at this point."

Kardashian is later seen calling Kanye and crying over the phone as she fills him in on what was going on. As she has Singer prepare takedown notices, she says that a lot had changed in her life since Season 1 of KUWTK and she's in a place now where she can fight back against anyone threatening to post the footage.

"We're gonna get on top of this. I have all the time, all the money and all the resources to burn them all to the f---ing ground," she adds. While that storyline will continue next week, the claims made headlines at the time -- and Kanye said he even retrieved the footage from Ray J himself back in January.

Kim's rep, however, said there was "nothing sexual unseen" in the additional video.

Elsewhere in the premiere, Kardashian opens up a bit about her divorce from West, which hadn't yet hit the fan.

"We're just trying to figure it out, how to be good parents to our kids together, how to be good friends to each other. Ultimate goal no matter what is just happiness," she explains in a confessional.

She also stresses about her SNL appearance, wondering whether she should have West join her as musical guest or do it solo so she could have "my own moment." While speaking with Khloe, she also says that West told her he wanted to "quit everything and just dedicate his life to being my stylist."

"Kanye and I remain friends. He's always dressed me, styled me. In the early 2000s, he would literally just send me random emails with all these looks and what my style should be," she says to the camera. "That's always really been our thing, but there's also a side to me that wants total independence too."

That' it for Kanye talk in the premiere, but she does briefly mention current boyfriend Pete Davidson as she talks about her nerves for hosting.

"I ran into Pete Davidson at the Met and I was like, 'I am so scared, I don't know what I signed up for,'" she recalls. "He was like, 'Can you read cue cards? You're good, you're good!' I was like, 'I can read.'"

Viewers also see her react to Debra Messing's shade, after the "Will & Grace" star tweeted, "Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?"

Calling Messing "the girl from 'Will & Grace,'" Kim says, "Why do you care? I don't comment to tear people down, especially another female. If that's what you think, dude, cool. Tune in."