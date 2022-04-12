Scarlett Johansson Calls Benicio Del Toro Elevator Sex Rumor 'Outrageous'

Getty

The gossip started way back in 2004.

Scarlett Johansson just revived a wild rumor about her from nearly 20 years ago -- that she and Benicio Del Toro hooked up in an elevator at the Chateau Marmont in 2004.

In a preview clip from this week's new episode of theSkimm's 9 to 5ish podcast via E!, Johannson addressed the talk, calling it "outrageous" and "absurd."

"There was a rumor that went around for a very long time that said that I had sex in an elevator," she recalled. "That was a story that followed me for a long time. But I always thought that was outrageous."

"I was always thinking to myself, 'That would be tough. It's a very short period, the logistics of that seem so unappealing to me,'" she added. "I'm a person who's terrified of being caught doing something I'm not supposed to be doing. So that made the story even that much more absurd to me."

Johansson didn't mention Del Toro by name, but a quick Google search filled in the blanks there. Both Scarlett and Benicio have addressed the rumors in the past as well.

In an interview with Allure around the time when the gossip started, she said, "He's a fabulous guy. Apparently there was somebody with us in an elevator, and we were making out or having sex or something, which I think is very unsanitary." She had to later clarify that she was being sarcastic and that the quote "was taken out of context" after some read it as a confirmation of the hookup. "I never had sex with Benicio Del Toro in an elevator," she also reportedly told OK!.

Speaking with Esquire in 2005, Del Toro was asked about the rumors too.

"Did I ever have sex in an elevator with Scarlett Johansson after an awards show? I kind of like, you know, I, well, I don't know," he reportedly told Esquire, not helping matters. "Let's leave that to somebody's imagination. Let’s not promote it. I'm sure it has happened before. It might not be the last time, either."