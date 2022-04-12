Selena Gomez Fires Back at Body Shamers

Getty

"'You're too small,' 'you're too big,' 'that doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh meh.'"

If Selena Gomez doesn't care about her weight, she says you shouldn't either.

The 29-year-old Rare Beauty founder took to her TikTok stories to slam body shamers and internet trolls who feel the need to comment on her appearance.

In a since-expired clip, Gomez shared that although she usually tries to limit her fast food intake, there are times where she goes all in.

"So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich," she said.

The "Only Murders in the building" actress confessed that the amount of fast food she eats doesn't matter since no matter what she does, people on the internet will still find a way to criticize her appearance.

"But honestly, I don't care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway," Gomez vented to her followers. "'You're too small,' 'you're too big,' 'that doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh meh.'"

"B--ch, I am perfect the way I am," she added. "Moral of the story? Bye."

Back in January, in a feature with Instyle Magazine, the singer opened up about how social media platforms like Instagram had negative effects on her mental health and how in her early 20s she didn't feel "pretty enough."

"At one point Instagram became my whole world, and it was really dangerous," she explained. "… Taking a break from social media was the best decision that I've ever made for my mental health. I created a system where I still don't have my passwords. And the unnecessary hate and comparisons went away once I put my phone down. I'll have moments where that weird feeling will come back, but now I have a much better relationship with myself."

"In my early 20s, I felt like I wasn't pretty enough," Gomez continued, and noted how she realized that her insecurities began when she started acting as a child.

"At the age of 7 I was already working and in the hair and makeup chair," she stated. 'Even then I noticed certain [beauty] trends and how I didn't match them."

"There was a whole period in my life when I thought I needed makeup and never wanted to be seen without it," she continued. "The older I got, the more I evolved and realized that I needed to take control of what I was feeling. I wanted to be able to look in the mirror and feel confident to be who I am."