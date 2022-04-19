That Time Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande Exchanged Pete Davidson Lyrics

Getty

"This aged beautifully," a fan wrote.

Talk about a coincidence — Years ago, Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande had an Instagram exchange about Pete Davidson: Kim's current BF and Ariana's ex-fiancé.

On Monday, the Instagram account Comments by Celebs resurfaced a post from 2018, in which Kim appeared to use lyrics from Ariana's song, "Pete Davidson." The track, which was on the singer's 2018 album "Sweetener," was, of course, about the "Saturday Night Live" star, who was in a relationship with Ariana at the time.

"Universe must have my back," Kim, now 41, captioned a photo of herself that was shot from behind.

"Fell from the sky into my lap," Ariana, 28, commented at the time, sharing the next line in the song.

Fans took to the comments section of Comments by Celebs' post to react to the exchange.

"I am GAGGING!!! This is PERFECT!," a user wrote.

"This aged beautifully," a fan commented, while another quipped, "**Spits my coffee out**."

Another user hilariously admitted, "I literally thought this was recent I had a heart attack."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

While this was years ago, Kim seemingly used lyrics from Ariana recently. In February, the reality star appeared to reference the Grammy winner's 2020 track, "Just Like Magic," in a caption of an Instagram post. However, sources told Page Six that Kim's use of Ariana's song lyrics at the time was "pure coincidence."

Ariana and Pete, 28, had a short-lived romance in 2018. The former couple became engaged in June 2018 after only a few weeks of dating. However, they went on to split the following October.

Ariana began dating real estate agent Dalton Gomez in early 2020. The two became engaged in December 2020 and they tied the knot in May 2021.

As for Kim and Pete, sparks flew almost immediately between the couple after Kim served as a guest host on "SNL" in October and she and Pete shared an on-screen kiss as part of an "Aladdin" sketch. Almost immediately, they started getting spotted hanging together.

But it was just last month that Kim made her relationship with Pete Instagram official, shortly after she was declared legally single as part of her ongoing divorce proceedings from Kanye West. Kim and Kanye share four kids together: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.