Stephen King's Microwave Salmon Recipe Horrifies Fans On Twitter

"Is this why Pennywise keeps eating children? Cuz you did this to him?"

Stephen King is taking horror to the next level with a new salmon recipe that involves "nuking" the piece of fish in a microwave.

The best-selling author has set Twitter users into a frenzy with his unconventional method of cooking raw fish.

King shared a step-by-step instructional guide on how to cook his favorite dish, telling his followers to "get a nice salmon filet at the supermarket, not too big."

"Put some olive oil and lemon juice on it. Wrap it in damp paper towels," he continued. "Nuke it in the microwave for 3 minutes or so. Eat it. Maybe add a salad."

Most fans expressed their horror, comparing King's method to his most terrifying novels while others stood by the 74-year-old and his cooking chops.

In response to the outcry on the social media platform, the Portland born author told haters, "DON'T KNOCK IT IF YOU HAVEN'T TRIED IT."

