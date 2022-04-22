Stephen King's Microwave Salmon Recipe Horrifies Fans On Twitter

Getty

Stephen King is taking horror to the next level with a new salmon recipe that involves "nuking" the piece of fish in a microwave.

The best-selling author has set Twitter users into a frenzy with his unconventional method of cooking raw fish.

King shared a step-by-step instructional guide on how to cook his favorite dish, telling his followers to "get a nice salmon filet at the supermarket, not too big."

"Put some olive oil and lemon juice on it. Wrap it in damp paper towels," he continued. "Nuke it in the microwave for 3 minutes or so. Eat it. Maybe add a salad."

Most fans expressed their horror, comparing King's method to his most terrifying novels while others stood by the 74-year-old and his cooking chops.

Is this why Pennywise keeps eating children? Cuz you did this to him? — Ian Fortey Thinks You Should Read His Books (@IanFortey) April 20, 2022 @IanFortey

What I really love about your work is even after all these years you still find new ways to fill me with utter horror. From evil clowns to salmon only you could make that leap and still traumatize me with both. — Jay Uncapher (@PeterPinePanda) April 21, 2022 @PeterPinePanda

The smell of microwaved fish is more horrifying than anything you have penned & I say this as an admirer who can barely watch a trailer or see a book jacket with your name on it without getting next level scared. — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) April 20, 2022 @SRuhle

This would be understandable if you were presently living in a college dorm.



However, it would still not be acceptable. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) April 20, 2022 @TheRealHoarse

Stephen King can eat his salmon however he wants. He's earned that right. When you write a book as good as 'Salem's Lot you can judge him. Until then, be silent — Melinda Salisbury 🇺🇦 (@MESalisbury) April 20, 2022 @MESalisbury

Microwave salmon? So disrespectful to the fish. Slow down, celebrate your food. Embrace the joy of cooking…it’s an art for your taste buds! — Harry bliss (@Blisscartoons) April 20, 2022 @Blisscartoons

I still can’t get it out of my head that the greatest horror story Stephen King wrote was about him spending money on salmon then cooking it in the microwave. — Mark | GET VACCINATED 💉 (@mwp764) April 22, 2022 @mwp764

I live in Western Maine. Please let me come over and cook you a proper fucking meal. Jesus Christ. — Jackie Bouvier (@jackiembouvier) April 20, 2022 @jackiembouvier

you have money Stephen — Brett ________ (@BrettRedacted) April 20, 2022 @BrettRedacted

Calm down people. The wet paper towel is the key. It just steams the fish efficiently. You can do the same with corn on the cob with lovely results. — Ulrich (@Ulrich95637972) April 20, 2022 @Ulrich95637972

In response to the outcry on the social media platform, the Portland born author told haters, "DON'T KNOCK IT IF YOU HAVEN'T TRIED IT."