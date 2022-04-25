Robin Roberts Breaks Down Talking About Partner Amber Laign's Breast Cancer

YouTube / TheEllenShow

Robin Roberts nearly broke down in tears talking about her partner Amber Laign's breast cancer while on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

The GMA anchor struggled to keep her composure when talking with Ellen about the battle with the Big C.

"I haven't talked about it much, but with you, I will," she said, overcome with emotion. "She's doing well, which is great."

"I went through it twice, barely shed a tear," Roberts said, referencing her own bouts with cancer. "I'm a puddle every time I think about what Amber is going through. But she is being so courageous and is handling it extremely well."

However, she said her own journey has helped her give a "bit of a roadmap" to Laign as she navigates the disease. While her partner, who helped her through her own illness, has given Roberts guide posts for how to be a support system.

"I didn't realize how much I had blocked out during my journey, and it was because of sweet Amber ... because she protected me and navigated for me," Roberts said. "So, I'm doing the same thing for her."