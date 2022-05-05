Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp Sexually Assaulted Her with Liquor Bottle

Getty

"He said he would f---ing kill me."

In her testimony against Johnny Depp on Thursday, Amber Heard detailed an alleged altercation during which she claims he assaulted her with a liquor bottle.

After getting married, the two spent time together in Australia while he filmed the fifth "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie. Once they got there, she says he began getting physically violent with her almost immediately, detailing a number of alleged fights they had in the first days there.

During an argument "about his drinking," Heard said he was taunting her to take a bottle of alcohol out of his hands. When she did get it out of his hands, she said she slammed it down to the ground, which "really set him off ... it was like a lightbulb switch went off." She said he then started throwing bottles at her and, at one point, "had a broken bottle up against my face-neck area." She claimed he said he'd "carve up my face."

She said he then tore off her nightgown, before she eventually found herself on her back on a counter. Heard testified that he then began to penetrate her with a glass bottle.

"He said he would f---ing kill me. 'I'll f---ing kill you.' He said it to me over and over again. He said, 'I'll f---ing kill you," she said. "Johnny had the bottle inside of me and was shoving it inside of me over and over again."

Heard said she isn't sure how that incident ended, she only remembered next "being in the bathroom, retching" and seeing blood on the floor. She said she sustained cuts on her forearms and feet, as well as a bruise across her jaw.

The next morning, Heard said she woke up to find writing in blood and paint all over the walls of the house, before she found Johnny with his hand wrapped. She claimed he told her, "Look what you made me do, I did this for you," but she had no recollection of anything happening to his finger. Heard said they called security, before he started "screaming again."

When security arrived, she said Depp "took his penis out of his pants and started peeing, or trying to pee outside of the house, saying he had more messages for me." Heard added that his security detail appeared to laugh it off at the time.

She left soon after that and claimed Depp called her while she was on the way to the airport, saying they were both crying on the phone. "He asked if he had killed it, he was asking, is it done, is this over, did we kill it, did I kill it, that sort of thing," she said.

"I felt destroyed, like my heart was broken," Heard continued. "I didn't know what to do. I thought maybe if I left him in Australia, I thought something would happen to him. I thought he might die or kill himself, that certainly seemed like the trajectory he was on."

Her testimony is ongoing.

Depp is seeking $50 million in damages after Heard claimed she was a survivor of domestic abuse in an op-ed in the Washington Post in 2018. While she didn't name Depp in the piece, his lawyers argue it was implied to be about him and negatively affected his career. She countersued Depp for $100 million.