John Travolta Honors Kelly Preston's Memory With Mother's Day Tribute

"We love and miss you Kelly. Happy Mother's Day."

John Travolta is committed to keeping his late wife Kelly Preston's memory alive.

The actor took to Instagram this Mother's Day to pay tribute to Preston by sharing a video montage to the song "That Face" by Barbara Streisand.

Travolta included a myriad of family photos that captured moments from their 1987 wedding day in Paris, holiday get-togethers, joint magazine covers and their priceless memories with their children Ella, 22 Benjamin, 11 and Jett who passed away at the age of 16 in 2009 after suffering from a seizure.

The actor began the touching tribute with the words "From me To you" and signed off the video with the words, "With all my love, Johnny." He captioned the post, "We love and miss you Kelly. Happy Mother's Day."

Preston passed away in July 2020 after a two-year battle with breast cancer which she and her family kept private. In an interview with Esquire Mexico in April 2021, Travolta also opened up about his grieving process and his outlook on death after losing both his wife and son.

"Grief is personal and finding your own path is what could lead to healing. It's different than someone else's journey," he stated. "The most important thing you can do to help people going through grief is allow them the space to live it and not complicate their journey with your own."

"I felt so saturated with everyone's sadness that I didn't know what to do," he told the outlet. "The first thing you should do when you experience grief is to go to a place where you can live your mourning, without any interference."

The actor also made an appearance on Kevin Hart's series on Peacock called "Hart to Heart” back in October where he shared that his son Ben started to fear Travolta's death after losing Preston.

"I said, 'Well, it's a very different thing.' And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life," Travolta told the comedian. "I said, 'But you know, Ben … you always love the truth and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're gonna go or when they're going to stay.'"