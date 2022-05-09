Kim Kardashian Celebrates Psalm's Birthday With Incredible Hulk Themed Party

Instagram

"My baby boy for life!!! I love you so much!"

Psalm is celebrating his third birthday with a smash!

The Kardashian clan gathered for an Incredible Hulk themed birthday party fully equipped with giant green balloon arches, custom milkshakes, themed gloves fashioned to look like the superhero's fists and giant chocolate hands resembling the Hulk's for guests to smash.

In addition to the festivities, the Kardashian-Jenners took to Instagram to share a few loving tributes to Psalm, who Kim Kardashian shares with her ex-husband Kanye West.

"Happy 3rd Birthday to my sweet baby Psalm," Kim wrote alongside a carousel of images that also featured his siblings, North, 8, Saint, 6 and Chicago, 4. "Your smile lights up the room and your loud laugh and snuggles are the absolute best!!! My baby boy for life!!! I love you so much!"

Momager Kris Jenner also took to the social media platform to share a series of both throwbacks and recent photos of her and Psalm.

She captioned one story post, "Happy Birthday to our sweet yummy Psalm who has the smile that lights up our hearts!!!"