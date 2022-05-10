Hilary Duff Poses Totally Nude for Women's Health Body Issue -- See the Photos!

Daniella Midenge for Women's Health

Hilary Duff stripped down to her birthday suit for the 2022 Body Issue of Women's Health.

The 34-year-old "How I Met Your Father" star went nude for the publication, covering the magazine wearing nothing but a smile. The accompanying spread inside shows her confidently posing in the buff and showing off her tattoos in the process inside a shallow pool.

Telling the magazine she had a "horrifying" eating disorder when she was 17, Duff said she's since gotten to a place where she's "proud" of her body and all its done for her -- leading to her decision to show it off for Women's Health.

"I'm proud that it's produced three children for me. I've gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through," she said, referring to kids Luca, 10, Banks, 3, and Mae, 1. "I also want people to know a makeup artist was there putting glow all over my body and someone put me in the most flattering position," she added, keeping it real.

She explained she got to that "peaceful" place after having her second child.

"I didn't even know if I was going to have the opportunity to have another child [after the divorce]. So, being a mom again, maybe," she said. "It was a whole mix of things -- of being settled and realizing that I'm powerful and talented and smart. All mental things."

"I think that, at 34, I have just gained a lot of respect for my body. It's taken me all the places I need to go," she continued. "It's helped me build a beautiful family. I feel like the older I get, the more confident I get in my own skin ... I'm really just fascinated by one, being a woman. And two, all the changes that your body can go through throughout your lifetime."

The magazine also outlined just how Duff prepared for the naked photoshoot, saying she started working out with a new trainer in the month's before the shoot. Her workouts -- which went for about an hour, four times a week -- included everything from squats to lunges and dumbbell rows and focused on lean muscle mass.

"I slept better, I felt better,” said Duff, who also went for hikes or played tennis on her off days and admitted she has reduced the "intensity" of workouts since the revealing shoot.