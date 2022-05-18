Girl With Rare Disease 'Charged for Crying' During Doctor Visit

"They charged her more for crying than for a hemoglobin test."

We've all shed a tear at seeing a bill — but have you ever been billed for shedding a tear?

That's what happened to one US woman, who was reportedly charged for crying during a doctor's visit.

NYC YouTuber Camille Johnson shared the eye-watering itemized receipt on Twitter on Tuesday, sparking furious reaction over America's "broken" healthcare system.

"My little sister has been really struggling with a health condition lately and finally got to see a doctor," Camille shared. "They charged her $40 for crying."

Indeed, the bill showed she had been charged $40 for "brief emotional/behavioral assessment". In fact, it was more expensive than the four other tests and procedures she got while there:

"They charged her more for crying than for a hemoglobin test. They charged her more for crying than for a health risk assessment. They charged her more for crying than for a capillary blood draw," Camille wrote in the thread.

"She has a rare disease so she's been really struggling to find care. She got emotional because she feels frustrated and helpless," she added.

"One tear in and they charged her $40 without addressing why she is crying, trying to help, doing any evaluation, any prescription, nothing."

She concluded the thread with an appeal to the one US lawmaker who would surely agree this was preposterous.

"@BernieSanders I've always wanted to tell you i love you. Maybe you will see this. Thank you for your work."

Kathy Griffin — who recently battled cancer — was appalled, but not surprised:

"I've had not one, but TWO fancy (male) surgeons who clearly displayed to me that they'd be FINE with this kind of broken bullsh*t," the comedian wrote. "One said 'Oh, you're one of those extra sensitive people.' Y'know, those of us with cancer and half a lung, get kinda sensitive."

Camille's tweet received hundreds of thousands of reactions on Twitter, of sympathy, compassion and well-wishes... but again, not much shock:

