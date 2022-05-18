Girl With Rare Disease 'Charged for Crying' During Doctor Visit

Twitter

"They charged her more for crying than for a hemoglobin test."

We've all shed a tear at seeing a bill — but have you ever been billed for shedding a tear?

That's what happened to one US woman, who was reportedly charged for crying during a doctor's visit.

NYC YouTuber Camille Johnson shared the eye-watering itemized receipt on Twitter on Tuesday, sparking furious reaction over America's "broken" healthcare system.

"My little sister has been really struggling with a health condition lately and finally got to see a doctor," Camille shared. "They charged her $40 for crying."

Indeed, the bill showed she had been charged $40 for "brief emotional/behavioral assessment". In fact, it was more expensive than the four other tests and procedures she got while there:

"They charged her more for crying than for a hemoglobin test. They charged her more for crying than for a health risk assessment. They charged her more for crying than for a capillary blood draw," Camille wrote in the thread.

"She has a rare disease so she's been really struggling to find care. She got emotional because she feels frustrated and helpless," she added.

"One tear in and they charged her $40 without addressing why she is crying, trying to help, doing any evaluation, any prescription, nothing."

She concluded the thread with an appeal to the one US lawmaker who would surely agree this was preposterous.

"@BernieSanders I've always wanted to tell you i love you. Maybe you will see this. Thank you for your work."

Kathy Griffin — who recently battled cancer — was appalled, but not surprised:

I’ve had not one, but TWO fancy (male) surgeons who clearly displayed to me that they’d be FINE with this kind of broken bullsh*t. One said “Oh, you’re one of those extra sensitive people.” Y’know, those of us with cancer and half a lung, get kinda sensitive. https://t.co/nWkPfogVyF — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 18, 2022 @kathygriffin

"I've had not one, but TWO fancy (male) surgeons who clearly displayed to me that they'd be FINE with this kind of broken bullsh*t," the comedian wrote. "One said 'Oh, you're one of those extra sensitive people.' Y'know, those of us with cancer and half a lung, get kinda sensitive."

Camille's tweet received hundreds of thousands of reactions on Twitter, of sympathy, compassion and well-wishes... but again, not much shock:

Sending your sister so much love. I have a rare disease as well, and it’s impossible to go over my symptoms or ask for help from the doctor without some emotionally upheaved tears. This billing practice is inhumane. Thank you for speaking out about this. — amalia (@zombalia) May 18, 2022 @zombalia

My gawd.

My daughter has MS and is being treated in London with very expensive meds for the Nationally agreed prescription cost of £10.

Also, #NHS automatically gave her several therapy sessions, because they know that there's an emotional struggle. — Julie #IVotedBidenHarris (@skamerow) May 18, 2022 @skamerow

Well since they charged for crying, I'm assuming they fixed the root of the issue, in which case it was well worth the money. Right? Right?!? — DH (@daniel_haueter) May 18, 2022 @daniel_haueter

Lol they charged us some insane amount for jello when my kid went in to have her tonsils removed. When I called the billing dept to take that ridiculous charge off, she didn’t even dispute it. 🤣 — 100%Naija (@PercentNaija) May 18, 2022 @PercentNaija

It says assessment. If they didn't actually assess anything about it, you should probably question that entry of the bill. — Giulio Franco (@GiulioFranco2) May 18, 2022 @GiulioFranco2

A trick I’ve learned to do if you ever go to a hospital and have to pay is to ask for an itemized bill. Hospitals will actually reduce the amount you owe because they won’t put “bandaid $10”. Its worked for me before & others. Look it up online. — Mr. Trade (@retailtrader69) May 18, 2022 @retailtrader69

I got charged over $2,000 for an emergency room trip for a nosebleed that wouldn't stop. I had to wait so long, the nurse moved me into a room because I was bleeding all over the waiting room. Doc never saw me, it stopped bleeding before he arrived. — Elaine F. Almquist 🌈❤🌹🌻 🕊 (@EAlmquist) May 18, 2022 @EAlmquist

I could’ve flown commercial and chanced it. No way no how 😂😅 — Deefacedstar (@deefacedstar) May 18, 2022 @deefacedstar