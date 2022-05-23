Why Kate Moss Is Taking the Stand This Week In Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial

Getty

Heard name-dropped the supermodel during her testimony earlier this month.

Another celebrity may be making an appearance as part of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's dueling defamation trial this week: Kate Moss.

According to the New York Post and PEOPLE, the supermodel will appear via a live video link to testify on Wednesday and is being called by the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star's legal team following comments by Heard on the stand earlier in the trial.

When Amber was on the stand at the beginning of the month, she claimed that during a March 2015 fight with Depp, she punched him in the face fearing he would push her sister Whitney Henriquez down the stairs after her sister got between them.

"Johnny swings at her. I don't hesitate, I don't wait, I instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs and I swung at him," she said during her testimony. Heard brought up a similar allegation regarding Moss during the UK trial, claiming she heard from two different people Depp had once pushed Moss down the stairs.

Moss has never made such claims herself and hasn't spoken publicly about Heard's allegations. His legal team, however, seemed to celebrate when she mentioned the model's name -- which you can watch below.

It seems Depp's team is calling Moss to dispute Heard's allegations. She and Depp dated in the '90s.

Another of Depp's famous exes was called by Heard's team last week, as a video deposition from actress Ellen Barkin was shown to the jury. In a video filmed in 2019, the "Animal Kingdom" star opened up about her "sexual" relationship with Depp in the '90s after the two worked together on "Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas."

She stated the relationship "became romantic in nature" when she moved from New York to Los Angeles and Depp "switched the buttons" -- meaning "the friendship went from a purely platonic friendship to a romantic one." She then corrected herself, asking, "Can you change that to sexual?"

When asked whether she ever witnessed him being "out of control," she said he once "threw a wine bottle across the room, the hotel room, on one instance in Las Vegas when we were shooting Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas." She said it happened during a fight between Depp and his friends or possibly an assistant. While the bottle didn't hit anyone, she said Depp threw it in the direction of her and a group of people.

She went on to call Depp "just a jealous man" and "controlling" during their time together -- saying he would often ask questions like, "Where are you going? Who are you going with? What did you do last night?"

"I had a scratch on my back once that got him very, very angry because he insisted it came from me having sex with a person who wasn't him," she also claimed, saying it would be "very common" for him to be controlling and jealous. She added that he could also be angry and demanding.

Barkin said Depp was the one who ended the relationship and she hasn't heard from him since. The actress' account came up during Depp's UK libel trial as well -- where Depp called the allegations "untrue" and said he believed Barkin held a "grudge" against him.

Depp is seeking $50 million in damages after Heard claimed she was a survivor of domestic abuse in an op-ed in the Washington Post in 2018. While she didn't name Depp in the piece, his lawyers argue it was implied to be about him and negatively affected his career. She countersued Depp for $100 million.