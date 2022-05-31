Lily Rose Depp Celebrates 23rd Birthday Amid Dad Johnny Depp's Legal Battle

Instagram

The "birthday princess" shared photos to social media as the jury deliberates in her father's defamation case.

Her father may be waiting on a verdict in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, but Lily-Rose Depp still had reason to celebrate this weekend as she turned 23.

The model-actress shared a series of photos to Instagram on Sunday, showing her rocking a sash reading "Birthday Princess" while she appeared to be in a dressing room for a new project. Depp is currently working on The Weeknd's TV series "The Idol."

"🍦23🍧🌸!" she captioned the images, which showed off a bouquet of flowers she got for her special day.

Her birthday came during a break in jury deliberations In her father Johnny Depp's defamation trial, which began on Friday afternoon following closing arguments from both Depp and Heard's legal teams earlier in the week.

Depp is seeking $50 million in damages after Heard claimed she was a survivor of domestic abuse in an op-ed in the Washington Post in 2018. While she didn't name Depp in the piece, his lawyers argue it was implied to be about him and negatively affected his career. She countersued Depp for $100 million.

The actor has already lost an earlier lawsuit he took in the UK over the same article that appeared in The Sun.

Over the weekend, Depp himself returned to his roots with a pair of live musical performances in the UK.