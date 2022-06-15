Patricia Heaton Says Pixar Castrated Buzz By Not Casting Tim Allen For Lightyear

Getty

"Why would they completely castrate this iconic, beloved character?"

Disney Pixar's upcoming film "Lightyear" starring Chris Evans is being praised by critics, however, actress Patricia Heaton isn't on board with the positive Buzz.

On Tuesday, the "Everybody Loves Raymond" alum took to Twitter to slam the animated flick over the recasting of Buzz Lightyear, who, of course, was famously voiced by Tim Allen -- Heaton's friend -- in the "Toy Story" franchise.

While the Buzz in "Lightyear" isn't the same character as the Allen-voiced action figure, Heaton said Pixar "castrat[ed]" the character and "made a HUGE mistake" by not having Allen lend his voice in the new film.

"Saw the trailer for Buzz Lightyear and all I can say is Disney/Pixar made a HUGE mistake in not casting my pal @ofctimeallen," wrote Heaton, 64. "Tim Allen in the role that he originated, the role that he owns. Tim IS Buzz!"

"Why would they completely castrate this iconic, beloved character?" she added.

According to Pixar, "Lightyear" is "the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy."

Meanwhile, in a tweet shared to the film's Twitter account on Tuesday, below, the account broke down the premise in a single sentence, sharing that the Buzz in "Lightyear" is based on a character from Andy from "Toy Story's" "favorite" film.

In 1995, Andy got a toy from his favorite movie...

...this is that movie.



See #Lightyear only in theaters beginning Friday. pic.twitter.com/CRtqMIiKVJ — Pixar's Lightyear (@PixarsLightyear) June 14, 2022 @PixarsLightyear

Alongside side-by-side photos of Andy holding his Buzz Lightyear action figure and a shot of Evan's Buzz from the upcoming film, the account wrote, "In 1995, Andy got a toy from his favorite movie... ...this is that movie."

Meanwhile, as for Heaton, it appears that fans explained to her how the new film's Buzz and Allen's "Toy Story" version differ -- however, that didn't seem to change her opinion.

"Ok so the current Buzz Lightyear movie is an origin story - but the reason the character became so beloved is because of what @ofctimallen created," she wrote. "Why remove the one element that makes us want to see it? #stupidHollywoodecisions."

In addition to Evans, "Lightyear" also stars Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi, Uzo Aduba, James Brolin and more.

Saw the trailer for Buzz Lightyear and all I can say is Disney/Pixar made a HUGE mistake in not casting my pal @ofctimallen Tim Allen in the role that he originated, the role that he owns. Tim IS Buzz! Why would they completely castrate this iconic, beloved character? — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) June 14, 2022 @PatriciaHeaton

Ok so the current Buzz Lightyear movie is an origin story - but the reason the character became so beloved is because of what @ofctimallen created. Why remove the one element that makes us want to see it?#stupidHollywooddecisions https://t.co/bRn1lZgkac — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) June 14, 2022 @PatriciaHeaton