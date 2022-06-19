You Won't Believe All These Celebrity Offspring Are Graduating This Year

Getty

They grow up so fast!

It's officially graduation season and so many teens and young adults are getting ready to don their cap and gown. Those gearing up for the big day in their educational journey include quite a few celebrity children -- even though it seems like just yesterday that their famous parents were sharing baby photos! And as these celebrity offspring walk across the stage to receive their diploma, it's clear they have the unwavering support of the people that raised them.

While we don't know exactly what the next steps are for these recent grads, it's clear that they all have a very bright future in front of them!

Find out which celebrity's children got their diplomas…

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe reunited to celebrate the high school graduation of their oldest son Deacon. Since Deacon was homeschooled, the ceremony took place in the backyard and Ryan took on the role of principal, handing over his son's diploma.

"Congrats to you @deaconphillippe on Graduating High School! 💫So proud of the thoughtful, talented, kind & generous young man you have become. You light up our hearts and make us proud everyday. We 🧡you!" Reese wrote on Instagram.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin came together to celebrate their daughter Apple's high school graduation this month. The trio snapped a sweet selfie at the event and Gwyneth shared it to her Instagram Stories, writing, "Congratulations to all of the graduates especially @applemartin."

3. Kate Hudson & Chris Robinson

Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson marked the high school graduation of their son Ryder in early June, gathering to celebrate the occasion at his Los Angeles high school. Kate later took to Instagram to dedicate a touching message to Ryder, calling him the "most incredible young man."

"Today was a big day for our family. A day you talk about about when your kids are little and say things like 'hey, one day it will be 2022 and you'll graduate from high school!' As if that day is so far it is barely reachable. And then here we are! @mr.ryderrobinson you are the most incredible young man. Raising you has been one of the great gifts and pleasures of my life. You bring so much to everyone's life. You are kind, loving, generous, patient, hilarious and one of a kind. I am so excited for this next chapter. Way to go baby! Ma loves you!" Kate wrote.

In June, Travis Barker and his ex Shanna Moakler's son Landon graduated from high school. Travis took to Instagram to share a few photos of the aspiring musician and congratulate him on the accomplishment.

"So proud of you @landonasherbarker. It has been a great pleasure and honor to raise you and I can't wait to witness all the amazing things you're going to do and become. Congratulations on graduating, I love you," Travis shared.

Last month, Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas' 21-year-old son Dylan graduated from Brown University. Ahead of the big day, Dylan’s parents arranged for his uncle to surprise him by traveling from Wales to attend the graduation ceremony. Both Catherine and Michael later posted photos from the event, sharing how proud they were of their son.

"Graduation congratulations to my boy, my pride, my joy, Dylan. I am inexplicably proud of you and I love you beyond words," Catherine wrote, with Michael adding, "One proud Dad! Congratulations Dylan! Well done!"

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' son Michael may have graduated from NYU two years ago but the pandemic pushed his chance to collect his diploma a little late. The couple, as well as their other children Joaquin and Lola, headed to Yankee Stadium for the big day and cheered on Michael from the stands.

Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Christopher also celebrated his graduation a little late after originally graduating from the University of Michigan in 2020. In a beautiful post, Maria reflected on Christopher's time in college and how important the experience had been for him.

"On this day my youngest child is graduating from college two years late because of Covid. He gets an in person graduation in the Big House! It's such a gift when you see your child find their Happy Place! Christopher found it at Michigan, the greatest public institution in our country. Here he felt seen. Here he felt loved. Here he felt excepted. Here he was happy. He made lifelong friends and got a great education. No mother could ask for more!" Maria wrote.

8. Molly Shannon & Fritz Chesnut

Molly Shannon and her husband Fritz Chesnut celebrated the high school graduation of their daughter Stella in June. Molly later took to Instagram to share photos from the ceremony, as well as tons of sweet throwback pics.