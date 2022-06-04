7 Famous Married Couples Who Choose Not to Live Together

Getty

"We have a very unconventional marriage."

Marriage can be wonderful and fulfilling but often, it gets a little more complicated than that. Over the course of a relationship, some couples decide that they work best when things are a little nontraditional. And while it's not unheard of for some partners to sleep in separate beds, a few take it a step further and actually live in separate houses!

The unconventional setup simply works best for some couples -- and that includes a few celebrities! These duos have decided that a healthy amount of distance is what helps their marriage run more smoothly. Even though people may not understand, it can't be denied that absence does make the heart grow fonder!

Find out which celebs choose to live a little differently…

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk chose to live separately during the first year of their marriage in order to help their families assimilate. The couple reportedly spent several days a week staying over at each other's homes and when Brad was with his two children from a previous marriage, the duo stayed in their separate homes. Additionally, Gwyneth's "intimacy teacher," Michaela Boehm, said that the arrangement was the best way to "keep the relationship fresh." Eventually, both families moved in together.

"All my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn't change a thing," Gwyneth said before the big move.

Before Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin welcomed their children, they spent a lot of time living separately. While Justin was living in Los Angeles working as a cinematographer, Ashley was living in New York City. Although they were apart sometimes, Ashley said the couple made a rule they wouldn't go more than two weeks without seeing one another.

"We have a rule. We don't go longer than two weeks without seeing each other. It's absolutely fabulous. I love it. We just meet in L.A. or New York. We meet in Paris, Miami. It's pretty sexy," Ashley told ET.

Kaley Cuoco and her husband Karl Cook may have gone their separate ways but for the majority of their marriage, they lived in different homes. The couple explained that they were living apart while their dream home was being built and, on top of that, they were hesitant to "rush into things."

"We have a very unconventional marriage. We have different locations that we're at a lot. You know, we're not together every single day and I think, personally, it's important, it works well for us," Kaley said prior to their divorce.

Over the course of Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton's 13-year marriage, the couple lived on separate sides of a conjoined property. Their desire for separate homes began with Tim's snoring issue that made it impossible for Helena to sleep. The couple eventually purchased two homes in London and joined them together, giving each of them their own space.

"We just have two houses knocked together because mine was too small. We see as much of each other as any couple, but our relationship is enhanced by knowing we have our personal space to retreat to. It's not enforced intimacy. It's chosen, which is quite flattering -- if you can afford it," Helena reportedly said.

5. Nico Tortorella & Bethany Meyers

Nico Tortorella and Bethany Meyers dated on and off for over a decade before they tied the knot -- but they decided not to live with each other. After saying "I do," Nico revealed that the couple weren't living together, although they didn't explain why. Despite not being under the same roof, the couple was able to keep in touch through FaceTime.

"We still don't live together. We see each other on a weekly basis. We're FaceTiming all day, everyday," Nico told People in 2018.

It's not clear if they ever ended up moving in together.

6. Gillian Anderson & Peter Morgan

Gillian Anderson and her husband Peter Morgan live in separate homes and she believes it's the reason that they're still together. She explained that there is a "new creativity nowadays" to what a relationship should look like and the situation just works for them. As for one of the benefits, she says she doesn't feel the immense pressure to always be cleaning up after another person.

"My partner and I don't live together. If we did, that would be the end of us. It works so well as it is –- it feels so special when we do come together," she said, adding, “[I see] a pair of trousers left lying on the floor at my partner's house and step over them and not feel it is my job to do something about it."

Victoria and David Beckham live in the same home in the English countryside but they reportedly have "his and her" wings in the house to help them take some time apart when they need it.