Kim Kardashian Announces 'Vagina Area' of SKIMS Bodysuit Now Wider Just for Khloe

Getty

"We're going to widen the shapewear bodysuit Vagina area just for YOU"

Kim Kardashian is taking Khloe's criticism to heart and she is adjusting her shapewear line to be more inclusive.

The SKIMS mogul revealed on Thursday she'd be making the crotch area of her garments wider following input from Khloe, who previously said it was not accommodating for different body types.

Instagram

"@khloekardashian it's your lucky day!!!" Kim announced in her Instagram Stories. "I'm in a @skims design meeting and we're going to widen the shapewear bodysuit Vagina area just for YOU."

She could then be heard saying in the video: "Khloe, you would be so proud. I'm in a full SKIMS shapewear meeting and guys, we are making the vagina part in the bodysuit thicker – wider, sorry."

Later on in her Stories, Kim zoomed in on the crotch region of one of her garments, saying, "Just for you, Khlo, widening it."

Khloe complained about the coverage area of the SKIMS bodysuit this past April in an episode of their Hulu show "The Kardashians."

Khloe, who once nicknamed her camel toe Camille (which she later changed the spelling to Kamille), said her sisters "make fun of me for having a bigger vagina than most."

She then said she was actually wearing the bodysuit at that moment "and it's amazing, but it's a sliver - is it supposed to just cover my cl-t?"

"The vagina needs a little more fabric," she told Kim, "Just a little wider, and for all you little bitches, why does it matter?"