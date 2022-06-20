Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Rumor She's Dating Another NBA Star

Getty

DeuxMoi shared a message from a source that claimed, "I heard she was dating another NBA player…."

Khloe Kardashian is happy to focus on herself and her daughter True following Tristan Thompson's infidelity scandal and she wants the world to know it.

After rumors that she had started dating another NBA player began circulating on celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi, the Good American founder was quick to nip things in the bud.

The original submission was shared by a fan wondering when the reality star would start her "BDE" era and date men like Pete Davidson or Travis Barker who have made her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian giddy as of late.

DeuxMoi posted a photo that contained the original submission side-by-side with a screenshot of a text from a source that claimed, "I heard she was dating another NBA player…." Although the mystery poster couldn't identify a name, "No, my boss couldn't remember his name, sorry!"

When a Kardashian fan account reposted the image, Khloe got wind of the rumor and replied, "Definitely NOT True !!! I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for a while."

On last Thursday's season finale of "The Kardashians" on Hulu, viewers saw how the family and Khloe herself reacted to the drama in real time, after it was exposed that Thompson had sex with another woman and possibly got her pregnant. At the time the episode filmed, Maralee Nichols was about to have the child -- but it wouldn't be confirmed until later that Tristan was 100% the father.

After learning the news from the Daily Mail -- and not Thompson himself, despite Tristan knowing full well it was coming -- Kim called a mini-family meeting, which Khloe opted out of attending.

"All of you f---ing trolls on the internet that make Khloe feel like the biggest piece of s--- ... I will find each and every one of you and ... not threaten you on TV, but it's wrong," the SKIMS mogul said straight to viewers in a confessional. "It's so wrong because you guys don't understand that when you have a child, you do anything to try and make it work and I'm so proud of who Khloe is that she wanted to give her relationship a second chance, even after he dogged her and embarrassed the s--- out of her."