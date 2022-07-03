Rebel Wilson Gained Weight on Holiday and That's Okay: 'Doesn't Help to Be Hard on Yourself'

Getty

The "Senior Year" star shares words of encouragement for herself and anyone else struggling with self image.

Rebel Wilson has made headlines for losing weight, but when she recently picked up a few kilograms, she made a headline for herself just to say that it's okay, it's perfectly fine.

Sharing with her Instagram followers that she's currently enjoying herself on holiday at an "all-inclusive result," Wilson admitted with a wink and a smile, "I've lost all self control."

"But you know what?" she continued. "I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, and hydrate and eat healthy and love myself." It's all about perception, attitude and approach.

"It doesn’t help to be hard on yourself but I know what it’s like to feel guilty and not great after eating too much," Wilson continued. "But if you’re like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn’t define you, just try your best to be healthy and don’t be so hard on yourself 💗 Be the best version of you 💗."

Still in the depths of a global pandemic, battling inflation and gas prices, there's no reason to battle yourself as well. Many people have found their weight fluctuating in these uncertain times, and that's perfectly fine.

Back in May, Wilson revealed the truth behind her weight loss journey, and it wasn't about struggles with self-image, or even necessarily concerns about her overall health. The actress felt pretty good about all those things.

Instead, she shared with People that it was her desire to have children. "It’s almost like I didn’t think of my own needs," she said. "I thought of a future child’s needs and so that really inspired me to get healthier." She went on to lose 37 kilograms (81.6 pounds) through 2020.

Wilson is definitely living her best life these days, having recently introduced the world to girlfriend Ramona Agruma. The pair have been having a great time during their trip to Turkey, so who can blame her for not sweating it -- at least until she hits the gym.

The comments section was filled with positive comments of support and love for the actress. "What do they say, happiness is the best look of all? 😊❤️," wrote one, while another noted, "I needed this 😩 thank you so much 🥰 you look stunning 😍."

That sentiment was echoed several times, with another fan telling Wilson, "Wow! I really needed to read that! I went to Nepal and came back home gaining 3 kgs! I was sad and now I am feeling much better... 💜 Sending love on your way 💜"