Rebel Wilson Says Desire to Have Kids Ignited Health Journey

Getty

"I thought of a future child's needs that really inspired me to get healthier."

Rebel Wilson credits her health journey to wanting to have children in the future.

During an interview with People, the "Senior Year" star opened up about the incident that sparked her 80 lb weight loss journey.

While visiting a fertility doctor in 2019, she was told she'd have a much better chance freezing and harvesting viable eggs if she got healthier.

"He looked me up and down and said, 'You'd do much better if you were healthier,'" Wilson recalled. "I was taken aback. I thought, 'Oh God, this guy's so rude.' He was right. I was carrying around a lot of excess weight. It's almost like I didn't think of my own needs. I thought of a future child's needs that really inspired me to get healthier."

From then Rebel says she committed to a “year of health” back in 2020 and lost over 80 lbs, "It wasn't a goal to get to a certain weight. It was just being the healthiest version of myself."

The "Pitch Perfect" star also revealed that her transformation eventually evolved into addressing how to take care of herself emotionally.

"It was about dealing with the emotional issues that caused me to emotionally eat, and that's a process," she said. "You cry a lot, analyze things. I'd never done that before. It's really hard to know why you don't feel worthy when people look at my life on paper and say you've done all these amazing things. That's what I'm trying to overcome."

Despite being an advocate for body positivity throughout her career, Wilson admitted that there were times she would feel insecure about her appearance.

"Fat Amy was probably the most favorite character I've ever played," Rebel continued. "I loved representing and I was so confident. But at the same time, I did feel at times insecure. Sometimes it's hard doing a photo shoot next to your fellow actress and she's a third of the size of you."

"I was invisible in a way even when I was an international movie star and then suddenly to have people want to carry your groceries, do nice things for you purely because of how you look, it's interesting."