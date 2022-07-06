One Tree Hill Star Bevin Prince's Husband Killed by Lightning Strike

Instagram

William Friend was struck by lightning on Sunday while on a boat near Masonboro Island in North Carolina.

In a tragic accident over the holiday weekend, "One Tree Hill" star Bevin Prince's husband, William Friend, was killed after being struck by lightning. He was 33.

Friend was struck on Sunday, per the National Lightning Safety Council, while on a boat near Masonboro Island in North Carolina near his Wilmington home. He was pronounced dead in an ambulance, per WECT-TV. He is the third person killed by lightning this year in the U.S.

John Jensenius with the National Lightning Safety Council told the news outlet that it is incredibly dangerous to be without shelter near water during a thunderstorm.

"Some people think that there’s some protection just based on a little bit of metal, but really there isn’t when you consider that lightning gets into the metal systems of your boat and you’re very close to those," he explained. "Really, [there's] very little protection; especially if you’re [in] an open boat."

Prince has not yet spoken about the loss of her husband, but her close friend Odette Annable ("Walker") paid tribute to him via Instagram.

"The unimaginable has happened and we have to say goodbye to another friend, @britwilliam. My best friend @bevinaprince beloved husband," she wrote alongside a slideshow of images.

"As I sit in your beautiful home, looking out onto the ocean, I keep thinking about what a gift you gave to Bevin. What a gift you gave to everyone who knew you to witness the passion that burned in your soul," Annable wrote.

Prince gained fame through a recurring role on "One Tree Hill" from 2004 to 2012, returning for the series finale. She was originally cast while still in college as an extra in the role of a cheerleader. That role expanded into recurring character Bevin Mirskey, who appeared in the first four seasons.