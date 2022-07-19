Cher Opens Up About First Miscarriage at 18 that Sent Her to Hospital 'Screaming in Pain'

Getty

"[Sonny Bono] came home & I was sobbing, & rocking on our floor."

Following the Supreme Court's historic decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Cher is opening up about her own pregnancy losses.

On Monday the "Burlesque" star revealed in a tweet that she had suffered from three miscarriages, the first when she was just 18 years old.

"I was alone in our house," the 76-year-old music legend wrote. "[Sonny Bono] came home & I was sobbing, & rocking on our floor."

"When I got 2 dr I was screaming in pain. Couldn't even stop in elevator," she continued. "Dr sent me straight 2 hospital, & in2 operating rm. WHAT WOULD HAPPEN 2 ME TODAY😭"

Cher eventually welcomed two children, her first Chaz Bono, whom she shared with Sonny and Elijah Blue Allman with her second husband Gregg Allman.

The singer has since been vocal about her stance on abortion on social media and tweeted on Tuesday morning, "WOMEN ARE SUFFERING & WILL EITHER BLEED OUT,WHILE DRS LOOK ON,OR BE SENT HOME TILL THEIR COMPLICATIONS ARE BRINGING THEM CLOSE TO⚰️."

"IF SENATE & CONGRESS GO TO REPUBLICANS ... THERE WILL BE NO ABORTIONS, OR PRE NATAL CARE IN [the U.S.]," she continued her sentiments in another tweet. "WOMEN WILL BLEED OUT,& DIE,WHILE SOME GROUPOF OLD WHITE REPUBLICAN 'MEN' DECIDE WHAT MEDICAL TREATMENT U DESERVE."

In June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, with a conservative majority ruling it's now up to the states to decide if they want to outlaw abortion -- as many states are primed to do just that.

Conservative Justice Thomas was among the four justices who voted in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade and wrote his concurring opinion that the Supreme Court should also "reconsider all of this Court's substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence and Obergefell," these precedents respectively protect the personal freedoms of Americans and their right to obtain contraception, same-sex relationships and gay marriage.