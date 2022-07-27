Suspected Arsonist Tied to a Tree By Oregon Residents After Two Wildfires Were Started

Getty Stock Image: Mariposa, California July 24, 2022

The local sheriff said the suspect was later treated for injuries due to "falling down"

Residents in Curry County, Oregon detained a man suspected of starting two local wildfires.

The suspect, Trennon Smith, 30, was reportedly tied to a tree until authorities arrived.

According to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office "a white male adult was seen walking along the gravel road that leads towards Mariel Lodge and Rogue River Ranch, starting fires" on Monday.

The local sheriff went on to say in a statement posted to Facebook: "Three local residents of that area located the suspect walking on the roadway near the fires and detained him until law enforcement arrived on scene."

"It was reported that the suspect became very combative with the three residents and had to be tied to a tree to subdue him," the sheriff said.

Authorities went on to say that the suspect was treated for injuries due to "falling down."

The sheriff said after Smith had been medically cleared he was lodged at the Curry County Jail on Arson in the First-Degree x 2 and Reckless Burning. The suspect was additionally "lodged on a Detention Warrant out of Lane County for probation violation."