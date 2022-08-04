John Legend Says Kanye West Friendship Damaged By Trump, Presidential Run

Getty

"I think he’s been very open with who he is and his struggles with mental health," Legend said of his former close friend. "I think what you see with him is pretty much what you get."

John Legend says MAGA got between him and former close friend Kanye West.

"Well, you know, we aren't friends as much as we used to be because I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump, I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship, honestly," the singer told David Axelrod on his podcast, The Axe Files.

Kanye shared a private text exchange back in 2018 that showed Legend attempting to persuade his friend to change his political views (for more on that click here).

The "All of Me" singer said the rapper was also upset he didn't support his 2020 run for president.

"I wasn't alone in that, but, you know, he was not happy about that," Legend recalled. "And we really haven't been close since then."

"I think he's been very open with who he is and his struggles with mental health. And he’s very real, honestly. So I think there’s not a lot about him that people don’t get," Legend said. "Like he's been pretty upfront with his opinions, his struggles, all the things that he’s dealing with. And I think what you see with him is pretty much what you get."