Julia Fox Talks 'Concept of Childhood,' Urges Parents to Buy Their Kids Mops Not Toys

"The idea of childhood was invented as a way to just get parents to spend a lot of money on sh-t that kids don't [need]," the mother of 19-month-old Valentino said

Julia Fox is opening up about how she raises her son.

On Monday, the actress -- who shares son Valentino, 19 months, with ex-husband Peter Artemiev -- shared her thoughts on the "concept of childhood," and also explained why she encourages parents to buy their kids cleaning tools instead of toys.

"Hey guys. I'm just coming on here to remind you guys that childhood, the idea of childhood, the concept of childhood was only invented in the 18th century," began Fox, 32. "Prior to that, children were just regarded as little adults."

"That's why in a lot of old paintings, the children don't look the same way that we show them today, with the angelic features and all of that stuff," she added. "They didn't do that back then."

The "Uncut Gems" star then noted that she believes "the idea of childhood was invented as a way to just get parents to spend a lot of money on shit that kids don't [need]," adding that "it's not really teaching your kid anything."

"You just end up kind of raising a kid that's, like, helpless and doesn't know what to do."

Fox went on to add that her son "doesn't care for his toys," and "is actually more interested in, like, what I'm doing." She then urged other parents to buy their children cleaning tools so they can start learning "life skills" as kids.

"I suggest that everyone buy their kid a mini-mop and mini-broom and start teaching them those life skills really young," Fox said, "so that when they enter the real world they don't have to outsource for everything."

"And they know how to do things for themselves," she added. "I think that's really important."