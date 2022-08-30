Jesse Tyler Ferguson Was Actually Sarah Hyland's Last Minute Replacement for Wedding Officiant

Getty

He was filling in for this OTHER "Modern Family" star

Sarah Hyland's bond with her "modern family" runs deep.

Last week, the 31-year-old got married to Wells Adams in a California vineyard where her fellow “Modern Family” alum, Jesse Tyler Ferguson officiated their wedding.

Though Ferguson — who portrayed Mitchell Pritchett, Hyland's on-screen uncle — was a heartwarming choice, the 46-year-old "Ivy + Bean" star revealed that he wasn't Sarah's first round pick during a screening of his new Netflix film.

It turns out Hyland had originally tapped Ty Burrell to be her officiant but her former onscreen dad was forced to pull out a few days before the ceremony after an unfortunate family emergency.

When Burrell wasn't able to attend the festivities, the Tony Award winner filled his shoes.

"I don't know if people know this, but Ty Burrell was meant to do it, and there was a family emergency," Ferguson explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "So, I got a phone call 12 days before the wedding, and that's why Ty wasn't there, he had stuff going on."

"Everyone was invited and not everyone could make it, but I had 12 days, and I was like, 'Well, no pressure, this is my first time, and then it's going to be a wedding, and it's going to be in Vogue magazine, and there's also going to be paparazzi shots of me from a helicopter, officiating, no pressure,'" he joked.

Due to his nerves from the last minute request to officiate, Ferguson reached out to Burrell for a few notes.

"I did call Ty, 'Like what are some of your bullet points that you were going to talk about, because I need to fast-track this,'" he continued. "He hadn't written anything up, but he had some ideas, and I was like, 'Oh, this is all really good. This is a jumping-off place.'"

"I was honored to do it, very happy to understudy Ty Burrell," he noted.

After the ceremony, Jesse took to Instagram to congratulate the happy couple with a photo of the three of them at the wedding altar.