Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Family Rift Over Their Conservative Views on Roe v. Wade, Voting Trump

Tina Barney for Vogue

Jennifer Lawrence grew up in red state Kentucky before breaking into Hollywood -- and her family's ongoing support of conservative ideals is something that has caused a bit of a rift between them.

The actress was interviewed by Vogue just days after the Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade and it's clear the decision still weighed heavily on her mind. The publication noted that the "2016 election had torn open a rift in her family," one she had been "trying to heal" after welcoming a baby boy earlier this year. Roe v. Wade's reversal "was reigniting" their drama, wrote Vogue.

"I just worked so hard in the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand: 'It's different. The information they are getting is different. Their life is different,'" she told the magazine.

Tina Barney for Vogue

"It breaks my heart because America had the choice between a woman and a dangerous, dangerous jar of mayonnaise. And they were like, 'Well, we can't have a woman. Let's go with the jar of mayonnaise,'" she said of those who voted for Trump, a group which includes some in her family. "I don't want to disparage my family, but I know that a lot of people are in a similar position with their families. How could you raise a daughter from birth and believe that she doesn't deserve equality? How?"

Sharing more of her personal experience, Lawrence revealed that she planned to have an abortion when she got pregnant in her 20s, but had a "miscarriage alone in Montreal." She got pregnant again before giving birth to son Cy, but miscarried again and had to have a dilation and curettage procedure to remove tissue from her uterus.

"I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant. Thinking about the things that were happening to my body. And I had a great pregnancy. I had a very fortunate pregnancy," she added. "But every single second of my life was different. And it would occur to me sometimes: What if I was forced to do this?"

She also addressed her concerns about gun violence in the country, saying it "blows my mind" that people "are still voting for politicians who receive money from the NRA" after school shooting events like Sandy Hook. Lawrence explained that she has tried talking to her conservative family members about her beliefs, but it doesn't sound like there's much of a conversation going on there.

"I broach the subject in the sense that I unleash text messages. Just: Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom. They don't respond. And then I'll feel bad and send a picture of the baby," she added.