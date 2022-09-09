Sarah Ferguson Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, Praises Her 'Generosity' After Prince Andrew Divorce

Getty

"To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend," wrote Fergie, who said she was "heartbroken" over the news of the longest-reigning British monarch's passing.

Sarah Ferguson is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 96.

In the wake of the news of the monarch's passing, the Duchess of York -- who is the ex-wife of Prince Andrew -- posted a touching tribute to her late mother-in-law on Twitter, honoring the Queen for her "extraordinary legacy" and for her "generosity" following Fergie's divorce from Prince Andrew.

"I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen," Ferguson, 62, began. "She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 70 years."

"She has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK & the Commonwealth," she continued. "To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce."

"I will miss her more than words can express," Ferguson added.

In 1986, Ferguson married Queen Elizabeth II's second son, Prince Andrew. The former couple -- who share daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie -- separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996.

Although Ferguson and Prince Andrew's split was the subject of much media attention, she has maintained a close relationship with the royal family.

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced the queen had died in Scotland with the royal family tweeting: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The news came just hours after the palace said the monarch had been placed under medical supervision, with doctors "concerned" over her well-being.

Elizabeth ascended the throne at age 25 in 1952 after the abrupt death of her father King George VI. Ruling for 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II is Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

Following the queen's death, her eldest son, Charles, is the new King -- King Charles II.

He released his own statement in the wake of his mother's passing, saying the death of his "beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all members of my family."

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother," he continued. "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."