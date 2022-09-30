2023 Met Gala Theme Will Honor Late Designer Karl Lagerfeld

Getty

Vogue editor-in-chief and Met Gala chairwoman Anna Wintour has spoken!

Next year's 2023 Met Gala will celebrate the legacy of the late designer Karl Lagerfeld.

The theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" will coincide with a new major exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute which will also showcase the fashion mogul’s most iconic and revolutionary designs.

The star-studded gala will take place on the first Monday in May which will fall on the first of the month. Per the New York Times, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" was originally slated to be the theme for 2022's gala but was pushed back due to pandemic complications.

The exclusive invite-only event can cost up to $30,000 to attend, and is a major fundraiser for the museum's costume institute. Co-chairs for the gala have yet to be announced.

According to the official press release, the exhibition will be open to the public from May 5 through July 16, 2023 and spotlight "the designer's stylistic vocabulary as it was expressed in through lines—aesthetic themes that appear time and again—in his fashions from the 1950s to his final collection in 2019."

The collection will feature 150 pieces on display as well as Lagerfeld's original sketches.

Many items on display will include Lagerfeld's designs from his time as creative director of Fendi, Chloé and Chanel, as well as his designs from his time at Balmain and Patou and designs from his eponymous label.

Fans can expect their favorite celebrities to flood the red carpet with gowns designed by the major fashion houses Lagerfeld worked with over the course of his illustrious career.

"Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" will follow 2022's theme of "Gilded Glamour" which was inspired by the rapid acceleration of America in the gilded age as well as high society. "Gilded Glamour" was the second addition to the 2021 gala theme "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."