Jimmy Kimmel Invites Viral Comedian Who Chugged Beer Thrown at Her to Come on His Show

ABC/YouTube

During her set, Ariel Elias was heckled by the audience about who she voted for before someone hurled a can of beer, just missing her and slamming into the wall behind her.

You never know what might become an opportunity. Certainly, it looked like comedian Ariel Elias was just trying to get through a rowdy set over the weekend with grace and humor.

Now, it looks like that set, which went viral for how well she did handle a volatile and increasingly dangerous situation over the weekend, might just land her a guest spot on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Anyone who knows anything about comedy knows what a huge break it can be for a working comic to land a late-night spot. According to Variety, that's just what's in the works now for Ariel.

The night she'll probably now remember forever took place Saturday in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. Ariel has a portion of her show where she opens it up to the audience for questions, which she admitted when things started to go south might not have been a great idea.

In the video clip that quickly went viral earlier this week (be warned there is some coarse language from the crowd), one unseen audience member shouted to Elias, "Did you vote for Donald Trump?"

Ariel didn't shy away from the question, but did counter with a question of her own. "Why would you ask me that in here knowing I'm the only Jew in this room? Are you trying to get me killed?"

She tried to diffuse the situation, saying that everyone should vote for whomever they want to vote for and she's just happy that everyone was there together. But this didn't deter the woman, who shouted, "So you voted for Biden."

Other people in the audience could be heard getting frustrated with the woman, with one man asking, "Why are we talking about politics?"

The woman said she could tell by Ariel's jokes that she voted for Biden, to which Ariel responded, "I can tell by the fact that you're still talking when nobody wants you to that you voted for Trump."

Most of the crowd seemed to have Ariel's back in that moment, but as she tried to get back to her actual comedy routine, a scary moment unfolded as a large can of alcohol suddenly smashed into the right next to her.

Had that person's aim been better, Ariel could have been seriously injured. Instead of fleeing the stage or launching into a verbal assault, Ariel simply picked up the can and chugged what was left of it as the audience again cheered.

The comedian took to Twitter after the clip started to gain some traction to let everyone know that the club is pressing charges against the guy who threw the can at her, and has already booked her for a return engagement in April.

Ariel immediately got kudos and support from other comedians, including Patton Oswalt, Whitney Cummings, Jim Gaffigan and Jimmy Kimmel. Her quick wit in responding to the heckler helped her go viral, and her quick wit in responding to Kimmel just got her an even bigger opportunity.

When he responded to her tweet with, "five stars for this flawless performance," Ariel wasted no time. "Can I make my late night debut on your show?" she shot back.

"definitely," Kimmel replied. He's reportedly proving as good as his word, with his team working out the best time for her to appear based on both of their schedules, per Variety.

Ariel has been relentless in talking about the incident on social media since it happened, even cracking in one of her most recent tweets, "Thank God I'm not lactose intolerant because I am really going to milk this."