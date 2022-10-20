Taylor Swift Teases 'Midnights' Videos with Star-Packed Trailer on Thursday Night Football

Swift couldn't resist teasing Haim, Laura Dern, Dita Von Teese and more -- with fans already losing their minds as the album drops.
Taylor Swift knows how to keep her fans in a frenzy ahead of the release of new music, and she did it on one of television's biggest platforms Thursday night.
Most artists create music videos one at a time when they drop a new album, but Swift went into overachiever mode for this project, which dropped at midnight Eastern time, creating multiple videos even before its release.
Then, earlier in the day on Thursday, she hyped her fans by telling them to tune into "Thursday Night Football" on Amazon that evening for a teaser video for the album, and its star-studded accompanying videos.
Everyone knew about the album release, thanks to her methodical release of teasers and information by Swift. But they were unaware what else she'd been working on.
In the commercial and ahead of the teaser footage, Swift explained that these "music movies" were a way to "explore visually the world of this record."
"I love storytelling, I love songwriting, I love writing videos, I love directing them," she continued, praising her collaborator cinematographer Rina Yang, whom she also worked with on the 10-minute version of "All Too Well."
"we really wanted to challenge ourselves to do different things this time around and stretch and I’m really proud of what we made and I really hope you like them," Swift added.
Here’s the teaser trailer for the videos I’ve made for Midnights 🌌 Thank you @amazonmusic for premiering this, the first video for Anti-Hero will be out tomorrow at 8am ET. And Midnights will be here SO SOON!!!https://t.co/jjqUNkpPke pic.twitter.com/xzmqXa5Cqy— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 21, 2022 @taylorswift13
The accompanying video featured celebrity appearances by Haim, Laura Dern, Dita Von Teese, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Mike Birbiglia, John Early, makeup artist Pat McGrath and the album's producer, Jack Antonoff.
After the clip played on television, Swift shared it to her social media to continue building the anticipation in the final hours before the album finally dropped. And all that promotional work certainly helped -- not that she needed it.
Immediately after midnight (natch), #MidnightsTaylorSwift was trending number one on Twitter, while various track titles and the names of "music movies" guest stars weren't far behind.
It's an impressive accomplishment, considering none of those videos have even been released, even as the album is already soaking into the brains of Swift's fans. The first of them, "Anti-Hero" is set to premiere at 8 a.m. ET on Friday.
In other words, just as she did a slow build up to the release of the album, Swift is going to keep her fans at that crescendo of excitement for as long as humanly possible.
Taylor Swift's "Midnight" is now streaming on all major services and available in stores (at least, those that might be open), with early fan reaction beyond excited, as expected. We just hope her fans remember to breathe as they listen.
