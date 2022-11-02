Dead to Me Final Season Trailer Finds Christina Applegate & Linda Cardellini Back In Hot Water

"We've been through a lot already and we survived because we had each other."

As dead bodies pile up and authorities close in, Jen ( Christina Applegate ) and Judy ( Linda Cardellini ) are back for what Netflix is calling "one last wild ride" for the third and final season of "Dead to Me."

"In the aftermath of yet another hit and run, both women receive shocking news. When the FBI takes over Steve’s murder case, Jen is confronted with the dire consequences of taking a life, and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) struggles to cover up her own complicity," the description continues. "Meanwhile, Judy faces her own existential crisis when her life is threatened by an unexpected force from her past and Ben (James Marsden) wrestles with his darkest demons. This season, no one's future is guaranteed. Will Jen and Judy get away with their lives? And can they save each other?"