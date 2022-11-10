Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Nude Bathroom Selfie To Talk About Acid Reflux

Instagram

And shouts out her doctor for a novel treatment as she shares the intimate photo

Chrissy Teigen has been very candid about the details of her pregnancy.

On Wednesday night, she shared a photo to her Instagram Story showing herself completely nude in her bathroom other than some black tape over her baby bump.

She wrote over the image: "Thank you @doctorberlin for my acid reflux tape (it works!!???) and for being my main man for many years! And for watching barbarian with me".

Instagram

Chrissy is expecting the child with husband John Legend -- they also share daughter Luna, six, and son Miles, four.

Earlier that day she shared a pic of Miles with a bandage on his forehead, writing, "Well I had always predicted a broken arm first but stitches inched in as Miles' first official accident".

Teigen experienced the tragic loss of a third child in 2020. In early August of this year she and Legend announced they were expecting another addition to their family.