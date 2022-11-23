Kristen Bell Told Her Daughters About Doing Psychedelic Mushrooms for 40th Birthday

Instagram

She was very upfront about her trippy b-day -- but it totally "backfired" on her.

Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard are incredibly honest with their two daughters Delta and Lincoln -- but they paid the price for their honesty when grandma made a recent visit.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night, the "People We Hate at the Wedding" star and the late night host were discussing how "committed" Shepard is when it comes to the couple's marriage and their children, ages 7 and 9.

"He's a real go-getter. I got no complaints," she said, before adding that he's "very honest with our children, about everything. Very, very honest."

"It backfired a couple weeks ago because my mom came in town, who is more conservative than I am," she then revealed, before sharing how she and Dax told their kids about her recent birthday trip.

"We've always been really honest with our kids and I had never really done any drugs and I wanted to try mushrooms for my 40th birthday. So my husband got them for me and I tried it. And we told our kids about it," she explained.

"Then I overheard my daughter talking to my mom, to grandma, going, 'I'm actually really glad they share all this stuff with me. So anyway, so mom really wanted to try mushrooms, so ...'" Bell said, adding that she interrupted at that point. "I just walked by and I was like, 'Uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh.' For some reason I'm more worried about telling my mom that than my daughter!"

When asked whether the girls know what it actually means to take mushrooms in a psychedelic capacity, Bell said they "fully" understand.

"Their dad is in recovery, so he's really honest about what alcohol does to your body, how it makes you feel funny and impairs things and what drugs do your body and why most drugs are illegal, all that. All that stuff," she added.

Though Shepard is sober, Bell previously revealed he believes "you shouldn't leave earth without trying ecstasy or mushrooms" and wanted to have a party with their friends he would just supervise.

In another interview, she shared that she ended up doing shrooms to help manage her mental health when she turned 40. She didn't do them with a group of friends, but solo with Dax by her side.

"I am very lucky to be married to an ex-drug addict," she said in 2021 after her trip. "Not only did he know where to get the mushrooms," she said, but he also "babysat" her after she took them.