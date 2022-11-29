Adam Devine Says He Was Bombarded By Angry Messages Confusing Him For Adam Levine During Cheating Scandal

Getty

"People were crawling my DMs. Pissed moms were like, 'how dare you!'"

Adam Devine is opening up about the embarrassing confusion between him and Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine.

During an appearance on Australian radio program "Kyle and Jackie O Show" on Tuesday, the 39-year-old "Pitch Perfect" star revealed he would receive hundreds of messages from angry moms who confused him for the "Sugar" singer at the height of Levine's sexting scandal.

When co-host Kyle Sandilands asked Devine if he got "any heat" from "dummies" who mistook their similar monikers, he admitted, "It was relentless."

"People were crawling my DMs. Pissed moms were like, 'how dare you!'" the "Modern Family" star explained.

Though "normally I would stay out of people's business," Devine reported that the messages only stopped after he set the record straight with a statement to Instagram.

In a post to Instagram at the time, Adam poked fun at the fact that he and Levine have similar names and clarified that he was not Adam Levine. Sharing a photo of himself and his wife Chloe Bridges on the social media platform, Devine wrote, "Just want to post this and say that my wife @chloebridges and I are doing great and going strong. I am not Adam Levine. He's a different guy and a worse singer."

Devine jokingly added, "We are however naming our future baby Sumner," in reference to the Instagram model Levine allegedly sexted.

Back in August, the "Girls Like You" artist spoke out against allegations he cheated on his wife of eight years, Behati Prinsloo, after model Sumner Stroh accused him of an affair in a viral TikTok video. Levine and Prinsloo share two children Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4; she's currently pregnant with their third child.

The Maroon 5 frontman said some of his interactions with other women simply "crossed the line."

"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," he wrote in a statement to TMZ at the time. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless."