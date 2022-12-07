Ryan Reynolds Dedicates People's Icon Award to Blake Lively & Daughters, Talks 4th Child on Way

Getty

Ryan Reynolds is dedicating his achievements to the people most important in his life.

When the 46-year-old accepted the People's Icon Award at the 2022 People's Choice Award on Tuesday, he took the time to express his gratitude for his wife Blake Lively and his three daughters.

"Wow, I feel like I'm at my funeral except I get to leave," Reynolds joked, beginning his acceptance speech. "I guess I finally tested positive for icon. I've been avoiding it for years but here we are."

He continued, "It starts with family and ends with my family." The "Deadpool" star gave a shout out to his mother, his three brothers and his late father, dedicating his award to them.

"Boy if he could see if he could see all the things that have been going on, and he wouldn't be impressed with this," Reynolds quipped of his father. "He'd be most blown away by his three little granddaughters. Wherever he is right now he's probably not watching the People's Choice Awards. He cultivated most of his opinions in life from old episodes of Baywatch."

In addition to thanking his "original family" for their "unfailing support" during his most "questionable" years, the "Spirited" actor also took time to acknowledge Lively and their three daughters: James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. The couple have a fourth baby on the way.

"I gotta thank my family, family, Blake. Blake and my three daughters," Ryan continued. "It's going to be a fourth child very soon. If it happens tonight while I'm here I will be looking for a couch to sleep on for a little while. I venture to guess that Shania Twain has an amazing couch."

He gushed, "You're my heart, you're my hope, you're my happiness. I joke, my family exhausts me but in reality, you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve."

When Reynolds was announced as this year's People's Icon back in November, he admitted to E! News the accolade made him feel like he was "getting old" after realizing his career had spanned over three decades.

"And then I realize, 'Yeah, I've been around.' I've been doing this job for over 30 years now," he reflected. "It's a long time to do anything. And I'm lucky that I've been able to do it for 30 years."

Ryan added, "So much in the spirit of feeling grateful for the ability to do this job for this long and stay in the industry that can very quickly be done with you — I'm approaching that honor with the same kind of gratitude."