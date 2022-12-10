Sports World and Beyond Mourn the Tragic Death of Soccer Reporter Grant Wahl

Getty

"As players we have a tremendous amount of respect for the work of journalists, & Grant's was a giant voice in soccer that has tragically fallen silent," wrote USMNT captain Tyler Adams.

The sports world and beyond are mourning the passing of veteran soccer reporter, Grant Wahl.

The CBS Sports contributor -- who was covering the World Cup in Qatar -- died at the age of 48 on Friday after he collapsed in the press box during the quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands.

Wahl's agent, Tim Scanlan, told CBS News, that the renowned jounralist "appeared to have suffered some sort of acute distress in the press room." Paramedics arrived at the scene, and attempted to revive him. Wahl was taken to the hospital, however, he died.

Following the news of Wahl's death, fellow sports journalists and reporters, professional athletes, sports figures, celebrities, and even the White House press secretary took to social media to pay tribute to Wahl, who worked for several outlets throughout his career.

Tennis champion Billie Jean King mourned Wahl's passing on Twitter, writing, "Heartbreaking to hear of the death of Grant Wahl. A talented journalist, Grant was an advocate for the LGBTQ community & a prominent voice for women's soccer. He used his platform to elevate those whose stories needed telling. Prayers for his family."

NBA legend and Lakers star LeBron James paid tribute to Wahl -- who wrote James' first Sports Illustrated cover story when he was in high school -- following Friday's Laker game.

"First of all, my condolences go out to his family. Very fond of Grant and having that camera shoot -- me being a teenager and him covering that -- it was a pretty cool thing, and he was always pretty cool to be around," James said. "It's a tragic loss. It's unfortunate to lose someone as great as he was. I wish his family the best and may he rest in paradise."

James also took to Twitter, writing, "You had a huge impact on me and my family and I’m so appreciative of you. A great person and journalist. Rest In Paradise Grant Wahl."

Tyler Adams -- who is the captain of the U.S. men's national soccer team and just competed in the World Cup -- issued a touching statement.

"On behalf of myself and the @USMNT, we offer our deepest sympathy to @celinegounder & all those who mourn the loss of Grant Wahl," he tweeted. "As players we have a tremendous amount of respect for the work of journalists, & Grant's was a giant voice in soccer that has tragically fallen silent."

One of the many viral tweets from fellow sports journalists came from Alexi Lalas, who shared a black-and-white photo of Wahl working on his laptop.

"Greetings from Doha. Sad day," he tweeted. "We lost our friend Grant Wahl. So many memories. He loved documenting all soccer, but especially the unique story that is American soccer...and he was one of the best to do it. My condolences and love to his wife and family. Thank you, Grant. RIP."

Senior CBS Sports writer and analyst Matt Norlander tweeted, "Can't comprehend that Grant Wahl is gone. That is not computing. If he'd wanted to, Grant would've been THE preeminent scribe in college basketball. Instead, he changed lanes and forever altered the way American soccer was covered and popularized. Legendary. This is a tragedy."

He went on to call Wahl "a great man and fearless reporter. This is entirely numbing," adding to "[lease keep his loved ones in your thoughts."

Meanwhile, Brendan Hunt -- comedian and star of the soccer comedy-drama series, "Ted Lasso," -- shared a photo of himself and Wahl on Twitter, saying he was "floored by the horrible news" of Wahl's death.

"I have read his work for literally decades; just two months ago I had the pleasure of meeting him, and he was an absolute mensch," he added. "This is a tragic and devastating loss.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also posted a tribute on Twitter, writing, "Grant Wahl was an inspiration to many. Our thoughts are with his wife Dr. Céline Gounder and all those who loved him. State Department officials are in touch with Grant's family and with senior officials in the government of Qatar to ensure his family gets the support they need."

See more tributes in the tweets, below.

In addition to the many people who reacted to Wahl's passing on social media, several soccer teams and organizations as well as sports news outlets and publications also shared public statements.

The U.S. Soccer Federation issued a statement on Twitter. "The entire U.S. soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl," read the message in part.

"Grant's passion for soccer and commitment to elevating its profile across our sporting landscape played a major role in helping to drive interest and respect for our beautiful game," the organization later added. "As important, Grant's belief in the power of the game to advance human rights was, and will remain, an inspiration to all."

Read more in the tweets, below.

As reported by TMZ Sports, Wahl's brother, Eric Wahl, announced the news of the reporter's passing in video, which he shared on Instagram. He later changed his account to private.

Eric said he believes foul play was involved in his brother's death, referencing how the journalist had previously been detained in Qatar last month after had worn a rainbow t-shirt -- to show his support for LGBTQ+ rights -- to the World Cup stadium.

Eric also claimed his brother had been receiving death threats.

Meanwhile, Wahl's wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, who is a medical contributor for CBS News, tweeted about her husband's death, writing, "I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl's soccer family & of so many friends who've reached out tonight."

Although the official cause of Wahl's death is currently unknown, the soccer writer revealed on his "Futbol with Grant Wahl" podcast on Thursday that he had been battling bronchitis, per TMZ Sports.

He shared that he had "been to the medical clinic at the media center twice now, including today," but said he was feeling better.

