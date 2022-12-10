Sports World and Beyond Mourn the Tragic Death of Soccer Reporter Grant Wahl

Getty

"As players we have a tremendous amount of respect for the work of journalists, & Grant's was a giant voice in soccer that has tragically fallen silent," wrote USMNT captain Tyler Adams.

The sports world and beyond are mourning the passing of veteran soccer reporter, Grant Wahl.

The CBS Sports contributor -- who was covering the World Cup in Qatar -- died at the age of 48 on Friday after he collapsed in the press box during the quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands.

Wahl's agent, Tim Scanlan, told CBS News, that the renowned jounralist "appeared to have suffered some sort of acute distress in the press room." Paramedics arrived at the scene, and attempted to revive him. Wahl was taken to the hospital, however, he died.

Following the news of Wahl's death, fellow sports journalists and reporters, professional athletes, sports figures, celebrities, and even the White House press secretary took to social media to pay tribute to Wahl, who worked for several outlets throughout his career.

Tennis champion Billie Jean King mourned Wahl's passing on Twitter, writing, "Heartbreaking to hear of the death of Grant Wahl. A talented journalist, Grant was an advocate for the LGBTQ community & a prominent voice for women's soccer. He used his platform to elevate those whose stories needed telling. Prayers for his family."

NBA legend and Lakers star LeBron James paid tribute to Wahl -- who wrote James' first Sports Illustrated cover story when he was in high school -- following Friday's Laker game.

"First of all, my condolences go out to his family. Very fond of Grant and having that camera shoot -- me being a teenager and him covering that -- it was a pretty cool thing, and he was always pretty cool to be around," James said. "It's a tragic loss. It's unfortunate to lose someone as great as he was. I wish his family the best and may he rest in paradise."

James also took to Twitter, writing, "You had a huge impact on me and my family and I’m so appreciative of you. A great person and journalist. Rest In Paradise Grant Wahl."

Tyler Adams -- who is the captain of the U.S. men's national soccer team and just competed in the World Cup -- issued a touching statement.

"On behalf of myself and the @USMNT, we offer our deepest sympathy to @celinegounder & all those who mourn the loss of Grant Wahl," he tweeted. "As players we have a tremendous amount of respect for the work of journalists, & Grant's was a giant voice in soccer that has tragically fallen silent."

One of the many viral tweets from fellow sports journalists came from Alexi Lalas, who shared a black-and-white photo of Wahl working on his laptop.

"Greetings from Doha. Sad day," he tweeted. "We lost our friend Grant Wahl. So many memories. He loved documenting all soccer, but especially the unique story that is American soccer...and he was one of the best to do it. My condolences and love to his wife and family. Thank you, Grant. RIP."

Senior CBS Sports writer and analyst Matt Norlander tweeted, "Can't comprehend that Grant Wahl is gone. That is not computing. If he'd wanted to, Grant would've been THE preeminent scribe in college basketball. Instead, he changed lanes and forever altered the way American soccer was covered and popularized. Legendary. This is a tragedy."

He went on to call Wahl "a great man and fearless reporter. This is entirely numbing," adding to "[lease keep his loved ones in your thoughts."

Meanwhile, Brendan Hunt -- comedian and star of the soccer comedy-drama series, "Ted Lasso," -- shared a photo of himself and Wahl on Twitter, saying he was "floored by the horrible news" of Wahl's death.

"I have read his work for literally decades; just two months ago I had the pleasure of meeting him, and he was an absolute mensch," he added. "This is a tragic and devastating loss.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also posted a tribute on Twitter, writing, "Grant Wahl was an inspiration to many. Our thoughts are with his wife Dr. Céline Gounder and all those who loved him. State Department officials are in touch with Grant's family and with senior officials in the government of Qatar to ensure his family gets the support they need."

See more tributes in the tweets, below.

You had a huge impact on me and my family and I’m so appreciative of you. A great person and journalist. Rest In Paradise Grant Wahl. 🙏🏾🤎👑 https://t.co/rvFDGEA9fz — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 10, 2022 @KingJames

Heartbreaking to hear of the death of Grant Wahl.



A talented journalist, Grant was an advocate for the LGBTQ community & a prominent voice for women's soccer.



He used his platform to elevate those whose stories needed telling.



Prayers for his family. https://t.co/mv9tWxOv5s — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) December 10, 2022 @BillieJeanKing

On behalf of myself and the @USMNT, we offer our deepest sympathy to @celinegounder & all those who mourn the loss of Grant Wahl. As players we have a tremendous amount of respect for the work of journalists, & Grant's was a giant voice in soccer that has tragically fallen silent https://t.co/RANXfTnQGj — Tyler Adams (@tyler_adams14) December 10, 2022 @tyler_adams14

Sitting here floored by the horrible news that Grant Wahl died today in Qatar. I have read his work for literally decades; just two months ago I had the pleasure of meeting him, and he was an absolute mensch. This is a tragic and devastating loss. https://t.co/92SjBhSvQV — Brendan Hunt (@brendanhunting) December 10, 2022 @brendanhunting

Grant Wahl was an inspiration to many. Our thoughts are with his wife Dr. Céline Gounder and all those who loved him. State Department officials are in touch with Grant’s family and with senior officials in the government of Qatar to ensure his family gets the support they need. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) December 10, 2022 @PressSec

Greetings from Doha. Sad day. We lost our friend Grant Wahl. So many memories. He loved documenting all soccer, but especially the unique story that is American soccer...and he was one of the best to do it. My condolences and love to his wife and family. Thank you, Grant. RIP. pic.twitter.com/IK9p2IfDjJ — Alexi Lalas (@AlexiLalas) December 10, 2022 @AlexiLalas

I just heard about Grant Wahl. Just devastating. Grant was a superb person and always very gracious and kind to me. He will be missed. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 10, 2022 @jemelehill

Terrible news about US sportswriting giant Grant Wahl who has died in Qatar doing the job he loved, aged just 49. He was a brilliant journalist. RIP. pic.twitter.com/tZVs1m5StK — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 10, 2022 @piersmorgan

If you're not both an American AND a fan of the beautiful game, it might be extremely hard to understand Grant Wahl's meaning to the community of folks who are, and honestly I'm sort of at a loss to articulate it.



This is utterly shattering. — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) December 10, 2022 @franklinleonard

Wait — WHAT? Grant Wahl passed?



HOW?!



Just turned the game on first thing I hear WTF — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) December 10, 2022 @BarryJenkins

Here is @CBSSports' story on the death of Grant Wahl.



A great man and fearless reporter. This is entirely numbing. Please keep his loved ones in your thoughts. https://t.co/ffBgg2yV8x — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) December 10, 2022 @MattNorlander

Heartbroken by the news of Grant Wahl. He cared so deeply about women’s soccer and our soccer community. I’m in shock. — Sydney Leroux (@sydneyleroux) December 10, 2022 @sydneyleroux

Grant Wahl was a friend, colleague, trusted journalist, an American soccer tour de force. He willed the sport upon those who didn’t know they needed it. His contacts were unheard of. His writing captivated. Profoundly sad, but honored to have had him in my/our lives. — Rob Stone (@RobStoneONFOX) December 10, 2022 @RobStoneONFOX

Life is fragile and there is always a reminder in there to live each moment for what it is. Don’t worry about the past nor the future, take care of the now. It’s the only guarantee in life.



RIP @GrantWahl



St Louis is still better than Kansas my friend. 💔💔💔 — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) December 10, 2022 @TaylorTwellman

Grant Wahl was unbelievably kind to everyone, but I was especially touched by how warm and welcoming he was towards my mom when he realized she was a huge soccer fan. Heartbreaking news. https://t.co/v99QlQayoi — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 10, 2022 @minakimes

I’m one of the people who worked with @GrantWahl for years at SI — looking up to him as a reporter, bothering him for professional advice, always getting more than I gave. He believed in journalism. He made you want to be better at it. Just a surreal loss. Thank you, Grant. RIP — Pablo Torre (@PabloTorre) December 10, 2022 @PabloTorre

In addition to the many people who reacted to Wahl's passing on social media, several soccer teams and organizations as well as sports news outlets and publications also shared public statements.

The U.S. Soccer Federation issued a statement on Twitter. "The entire U.S. soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl," read the message in part.

"Grant's passion for soccer and commitment to elevating its profile across our sporting landscape played a major role in helping to drive interest and respect for our beautiful game," the organization later added. "As important, Grant's belief in the power of the game to advance human rights was, and will remain, an inspiration to all."

Read more in the tweets, below.

U.S. Soccer Statement On The Passing Of Grant Wahl: pic.twitter.com/CBp1mCK1mQ — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) December 10, 2022 @ussoccer

Statement from MLS on the Passing of Grant Wahl: pic.twitter.com/YTROTSKS9x — Major League Soccer (@MLS) December 10, 2022 @MLS

Statement from the NWSL on the passing of Grant Wahl pic.twitter.com/yB8SaxshGO — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) December 10, 2022 @NWSL

FIFA President expresses condolences to family and friends of Grant Wahl. pic.twitter.com/WoEN5hUMve — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 10, 2022 @FIFAcom

In over two decades at SI, Grant Wahl wrote numerous magazine cover stories and countless other high-impact features as part of a decorated career.



We look back at some of his best, in tribute to his life and his work https://t.co/hTeKhYl7tr — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 10, 2022 @SInow

Grant Wahl was a dedicated colleague and friend to so many at FOX Sports.



We remain shocked and saddened by his passing, and extend our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to his wife, family, friends and colleagues. pic.twitter.com/PmWVdftKZl — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 10, 2022 @FOXSoccer

It is impossible to measure the impact Grant Wahl had on soccer in the United States.



Not only was he a passionate and dedicated champion of our game, but he was a kind and thoughtful person.



The club send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. — D.C. United (@dcunited) December 10, 2022 @dcunited

We are devasted by this news. Grant Wahl's contribution to the soccer community, especially women's soccer, cannot be measured. The beautiful game is better because of him. Grant will be incredibly missed. https://t.co/DGRP6U1wsy — Angel City FC (@weareangelcity) December 10, 2022 @weareangelcity

Club statement on the passing of Grant Wahl. pic.twitter.com/sz8q7LyYRa — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) December 10, 2022 @realsaltlake

As reported by TMZ Sports, Wahl's brother, Eric Wahl, announced the news of the reporter's passing in video, which he shared on Instagram. He later changed his account to private.

Eric said he believes foul play was involved in his brother's death, referencing how the journalist had previously been detained in Qatar last month after had worn a rainbow t-shirt -- to show his support for LGBTQ+ rights -- to the World Cup stadium.

Eric also claimed his brother had been receiving death threats.

Meanwhile, Wahl's wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, who is a medical contributor for CBS News, tweeted about her husband's death, writing, "I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl's soccer family & of so many friends who've reached out tonight."

Although the official cause of Wahl's death is currently unknown, the soccer writer revealed on his "Futbol with Grant Wahl" podcast on Thursday that he had been battling bronchitis, per TMZ Sports.

He shared that he had "been to the medical clinic at the media center twice now, including today," but said he was feeling better.