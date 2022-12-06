Kristina and Jack Wagner's Son Harrison's Cause of Death Revealed

Instagram

The soap stars marked what would have been their son's 28th birthday last week.

The cause of death for the youngest child of "General Hospital" alums Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner -- Harrison Wagner -- has been revealed.

Per PEOPLE, officials have ruled Harrison's death as accidental; his official cause of death was an overdose of Fentanyl and Alprazolam (the generic for Xanax).

According to a Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner report, per Us Weekly, Harrison was discovered in a Los Angeles parking lot back in June. He was pronounced dead around 5 a.m. in North Hollywood, California. He was 27.

Last week, the 60-year-old soap actress took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late son on what would have been Harrison's 28th birthday.

"Today is Harrison's birthdate. I had the privilege to know him for 27 incredible years," she wrote in her caption. The "Child of Interment" star described Harrison as "larger than life" and noted that "beneath his commanding presence was vulnerability and compassion."

"He understood his own defects and worked hard to turn them around, to strengthen his positive attributes. He was a good listener and stood up for others when they couldn't speak for themselves. He is missed. Happy Birthday, Harrison," Wagner continued.

She also had a message for all parents who are grieving the loss of their children, "May you find peace. Let's stick around and see what's in store for our extraordinary lives," she concluded.

Upon his death, Kristina and Jack created a scholarship fund in his name, at the time they revealed their son had "lost his battle with addiction" before an official cause of death was named.

"The Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund was created by Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner in honor of their son Harrison Wagner," read a statement on the New Life Recovery House website. "Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in. He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply."

"We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction and we hope that Harrison's memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it," the statement read. "All funds donated to the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund will be used to directly help young men pay their rent or a portion of their rent who could not otherwise afford their care at New Life House."