Golden Globe Nominations Announced After HFPA Controversy -- See Full Noms and Snubs!

"The Banshees of Inisherin" and "Abbott Elementary" led the pack.

The Golden Globe Awards will return to TV next year, after NBC decided they wouldn't be televised in 2022 following controversy over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's lack of diversity and overall ethics.

After the On Monday, the nominations were announced for the 2023 ceremony, which will once again air live on TV and be hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.

"The Banshees of Inisherin" was the top nominee on the film side, picking up eight nods total, including Best Motion Picture and acting nominations for Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. On the TV side, "Abbott Elementary" came out on top with five noms, including Best Comedy Series.

Brendan Fraser was nominated for "The Whale," despite the actor saying he would not attend the ceremony if the HFPA decided to honor him. He previously accused former HFPA president Philip Berk of sexual assault, claiming Berk groped and assaulted him at a luncheon in 2003 and citing the alleged incident as the reason why he stepped away from Hollywood. Berk previously admitted to grabbing Fraser's butt, but has claimed it was in jest.

As far as some notable snubs or absences from the noms, while Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis were all nominated for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Stephanie Hsu was left off the list. Also MIA: Jennifer Lawrence for "Causeway," Tom Hanks for "Elvis," Tom Cruise for "Top Gun: Maverick" and Will Smith for "Emancipation." Cruise, of course, returned his three Golden Globe trophies in 2021, in protest of the HFPA.

Jordan Peele's "Nope" also shockingly got no love whatsoever, when many considered it one of the best movies of the year with a standout performance from Keke Palmer. There's also already some criticism over the all-male picks for Best Director, in a year where women directors like Gina Prince-Bythewood ("The Woman King") also released award-worthy films.

The full list of nominations is below. The show airs Tuesday, January 10 on NBC.

FILM

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

RRR (India)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Director – Motion Picture

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Todd Field, Tár

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Carolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)

Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Original Score

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

TELEVISION

Best Television Series Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenny Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus